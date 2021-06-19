EMF teams up with Greensboro Opera for special July 14 concert

GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival is once again collaborating with the Greensboro Opera for a special program this summer.

The July 14 concert is a sneak peek of Greensboro Opera’s upcoming production of Porgy & Bess, and will also feature classic song favorites, EMF said Saturday in a news release.

Each summer EMF brings hundreds of young music students from around the globe to Guilford College to study classical music with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists. This year, EMF expects to put on more than 35 live performances by pre-professional and professional musicians during the festival, which runs from June 26-July 31.

The July 14 concert is titled Greensboro Opera and EMF Present: Summertime and the Livin’ is EASIER!

Featured artists include soprano Angela Renée Simpson, tenor Robert Anthony Mack and baritone Richard Hodges, as well as pianists Ben Blozan and EMF's Awadagin Pratt. It is produced by David Holley, artistic director for Greensboro Opera.

The 8 p.m. concert will be at Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road in Greensboro. Seating is limited to 125. Masks for audience members are optional.