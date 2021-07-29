Emily Scott Robinson signs record deal, to release new album

It’s a difficult topic, she said in a 2019 interview. But when she has performed the song, “people were coming up to me and saying how much it meant to them and how powerful it was. I knew I had a responsibility to keep talking about it and put the song forward.”

The hope and resilience in the single, “The Time for Flowers” resonated when released in June 2020, as listeners isolated themselves during the pandemic.

Robinson wrote and recorded it in the RV.

Words in the book, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” inspired her.

The narrator, a Russian aristocrat who is sentenced to house arrest in the attic of a hotel, spots a boarded-up flower shop in the midst of despair, war and upheaval. He says, “Ah, but the time for flowers will come again.”

“That’s what we need to hear right now,” Robinson said in a 2020 interview. “We need to be reminded that in the midst of the pain the time for flowers will come again.”

Like in “The Dress,” some of her lyrics tell stories about herself.

“Others just emerge from ideas that I get,” she said. “I listen to the way people talk and the stories they tell. They bubble up in my day-to-day life.”