Emily Scott Robinson signs record deal, to release new album

GREENSBORO — Emily Scott Robinson’s musical talent has attracted national attention with songs such as “The Dress” and “The Time for Flowers.”
Rolling Stone named her album, “Traveling Mercies,” on which “The Dress” appeared, among the 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2019. It ranked “The Dress” among 10 Best Country, Americana Songs to Hear Now.
The singer, songwriter and guitarist from the Triad soon will release a third album of her original songs titled “American Siren.”
Listeners got a taste of the album on Tuesday, with the release of its first song, “Old Gods.”
They can find “Old Gods” in a YouTube video and from music download services.
A few more songs will be released during the fall. The full “American Siren” album will drop on Oct. 29.
Robinson will perform two album release shows Nov. 13 in The Crown at Carolina Theatre.
She calls it “a collection of the siren songs we hear throughout our lives — the voices that call to us irresistibly and the songs we sing back into that void.”
“We cry out for desire and love, nostalgia and memory, fame and a dream, friendship in loneliness, death, rebirth and transformation,” she wrote in the liner notes.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic certainly has been difficult, it gave Robinson time to write the 10 songs last fall and winter.
She wrote them in Telluride, Colo., where she lives with her husband.
When she wrote them, “I did not understand what I was knitting together,” she said in the liner notes. “Only when I finished could I see the thread running through.”
Robinson signed a release deal with Oh Boy Records, the label started by the late singer-songwriter John Prine.
Although she never got to meet Prine, “I’m so happy because he was really a hero of mine,” she said. “I am honored to be on the label and be part of that legacy.”
She recorded the album in April at well-known Echo Mountain Recording Studio in Asheville.
Robinson sung lead vocals. The album features several North Carolina musicians, including Abigail Dowd of Greensboro and Greensboro native Graham Sharpe and Mike Guggino of Steep Canyon Rangers.
On “Old Gods,” Dowd provided low-harmony vocals, Alexa Rose from Black Mountain sung high harmony.
Robinson wrote “Old Gods” for the Shakespeare in the Park production of “Macbeth” in Telluride.
“But I loved it so much — and it feels like this really timeless song — that I put it on the album,” she said from Telluride.
Like “The Dress” and “The Time for Flowers,” Robinson said, “I think there will be at least two (songs) that will really resonate with people.”
She’s not saying which, since the entire album has not been released.
Born in Winston-Salem, Robinson grew up in Greensboro, where her parents, Betsi and John Robinson, live.
In recent years, she and her husband, Rouslan Haracherev, traveled the country in a recreational vehicle that took them to Robinson’s gigs.
The pandemic took them back to Telluride, where they lived before she began touring.
“The Dress” really resonated with listeners.
Robinson wrote it about being date-raped after being drugged at a bar when she was 22, and its aftermath.
She titled the song after finding the dress she was wearing the night of the assault.
It’s a difficult topic, she said in a 2019 interview. But when she has performed the song, “people were coming up to me and saying how much it meant to them and how powerful it was. I knew I had a responsibility to keep talking about it and put the song forward.”
The hope and resilience in the single, “The Time for Flowers” resonated when released in June 2020, as listeners isolated themselves during the pandemic.
Robinson wrote and recorded it in the RV.
Words in the book, “A Gentleman in Moscow,” inspired her.
The narrator, a Russian aristocrat who is sentenced to house arrest in the attic of a hotel, spots a boarded-up flower shop in the midst of despair, war and upheaval. He says, “Ah, but the time for flowers will come again.”
“That’s what we need to hear right now,” Robinson said in a 2020 interview. “We need to be reminded that in the midst of the pain the time for flowers will come again.”
Like in “The Dress,” some of her lyrics tell stories about herself.
“Others just emerge from ideas that I get,” she said. “I listen to the way people talk and the stories they tell. They bubble up in my day-to-day life.”
“Old Gods” emerged as she read the text from “Macbeth,” about Lady Macbeth reading a letter from her husband and waiting for him to come home.
“I’ll get an idea for a story or an arc of a song. Or I’ll get a core of an idea,” she said. “I do a lot of creative writing and free writing. I explore the characters in the song.”
A rhyming dictionary helps, she adds with a laugh.
“The Time for Flowers” connected her with Prine’s son, Jody Whelan, who now leads Oh Boy Records. Prine had died in 2020 from COVID-19 complications.
Whelan messaged her on Instagram, saying that the song meant a lot to him and his family.
They wondered if she was working on anything. As it turns out, she was.
Their conversations led to plans for the release of “American Siren,” an album financed by a Kickstarter fundraising campaign.
Recording “American Siren” during the pandemic was difficult.
She began lining up musicians in January, before the COVID-19 vaccine had arrived. Some musicians declined, saying they didn’t feel comfortable joining others in a studio yet.
When singers and musicians got into the studio in April, Robinson and others were fully vaccinated; some were partially vaccinated. They wore masks unless singing.
“We wanted to be safe, and we did our best with that and nobody got sick,” Robinson said.
Aside from Dowd, Sharp and Guggino, vocalists joining her on the album included Lizzy Ross and Joseph Terrell of Mipso.
All musicians are from North Carolina except bass player Ethan Jodziewicz. Jason Richmond from the Triangle produced it.
Robinson said she’s learned lessons since recording her first album, “Magnolia Queen,” that are reflected in “American Siren.”
Because she would come into the studio with her guitar, voice and songs, “I used to be afraid of adding a bigger and fuller sound and letting other people into my creative process, because I wanted the songs to sound the way they sounded when I wrote them,” Robinson said.
“I was much more open-ended with these songs on this record,” she said. “I really opened up to allowing the talents and the creative minds of the other musicians to add their own flavor. So I think because of that, the album is really creative and has a more expansive sound than some of my earlier work.
“I’ve learned to just open up and trust that creative process and have fun with it, and to allow the songs to find their own way,” she said. “So that’s been a real delight.”
