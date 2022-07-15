Ever wonder how Greensboro's Eastern Music Festival recruits students? Take a look at the process.

GREENSBORO — Look down the roster of this summer's 250-plus Eastern Music Festival students, and see their states and countries of origin.

Iran. Taiwan. China. South Korea. Spain.

Among the states, Texas, Florida and North Carolina top the numbers of pre-professional students ages 15 to 25 studying and performing at the classical festival this summer.

"We're thrilled to welcome students from 41 states and nine countries this year," said Chris Williams, executive director of the organization that presents the summer music festival and school on the Guilford College campus.

"That global reach is reflective of our own strength and tenacity," Williams said.

North Carolina ranks third on EMF's enrollment list this year; 23 students come from the Tar Heel state.

That's behind Texas and Florida, much bigger states with numerous large and well-regarded undergraduate music schools and strong feeder programs, Williams said.

Five students hail from the Triad: violist Kate MacKenzie, 19, pianist Michael Drusdow, 21, and guitarist Luke Trainor, 17, all from Greensboro; harpist Beth Henson, 20, from Jamestown; and guitarist An Ngo, 25, from Winston-Salem.

"We invest a lot of time and energy recruiting N.C. students, and our results are strong," Williams said.

Enrollment standards are high, based entirely on musical ability as demonstrated through auditions, Williams said.

So how many applicants does it take to get to about 255?

The rule of thumb: It takes about 1,000 applications to produce 800 actual auditions. That results in about 255 students enrolling.

Williams describes the process:

Student enrollment begins with outreach to teachers, students, schools and EMF alumni all over the world.

"We have a great relationship with a school in Taiwan and with teachers elsewhere," Williams said.

Melissa Edwards, EMF admissions and education director, manages and drives the process forward.

EMF faculty musicians, who come from colleges and universities around the country, play a huge role in recruiting students at their institutions.

Several students from other countries attend schools in the states during the academic year, and apply to EMF for summer.

EMF databases of teachers and schools include more than 6,000 educators and institutions; the alumni database includes more than 7,000.

"North Carolina is well represented on both lists and both lists are growing every year," Williams said.

Throughout the year, Edwards, Williams, faculty and alumni reach out to students and teachers through conference presentations, school visits and other face-to-face interactions.

Prospective students from Greensboro might want to go away for the summer to another location and music camp, much like EMF students who want to come to Greensboro.

"Some teachers encourage students to attend summer festivals where they'll study with teaching peers from other institutions," Williams said. "Other teachers prefer to keep their students very close and they encourage their students to follow them to their summer institution."

For example, students in Scott Rawls’ UNCG viola program often — but not always — follow him to the Brevard Music Center, where he teaches in the summer institute and festival, Williams said.

"Some towns are hotbeds for great musical training, others aren't," Williams said. "Some have tremendous orchestral programs in their public schools, others don't."

Last summer, Kate MacKenzie had planned to study viola at Brevard Music Center's summer festival, before heading to Oberlin Conservatory of Music for the academic year.

But Brevard canceled its high school program because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So she successfully applied and auditioned for EMF. This summer, she saw the new Strings Leadership program on the EMF website and decided to apply again.

"I had a really positive experience last year," MacKenzie said. "The repertoire here is really incredible. We're playing major, major works, including some that are rarely programmed even for professional symphonies, because they are such massive undertakings."

At the high school level, the relationship between the hometown teacher and EMF often is the deciding factor.

"A really tenacious teacher will sometimes be the pipeline for many students over many years," Williams said. "Their kids are strong players and they do well in our audition processes, year after year.

"When there's a change in school administration, or teachers, or youth orchestra leadership, some pipelines dry up. Others form," Williams said. "It's never static."

This year, tuition, room, board and fees total $5,786 for five weeks. Most students receive some scholarship aid.

To build appropriately-balanced ensembles and programs, EMF set target goals, among them nine percussionists, 12 horn players, 55 violinists and 24 violists.

EMF officials reassess and rebalance the target numbers annually as programs evolve.

The audition process is online. Each eligible student is encouraged to apply and compete.

Auditions are not blind, Williams said. EMF administrators know the names, schools, teachers, and other details about each applicant.

"But we recruit, audition, invite and enroll based almost entirely on merit and aptitude," Williams said.

"Only after merit and ability are evaluated," he added, "do we look at other factors like financial need, geographic, gender, age and demographic diversity."