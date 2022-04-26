'Everything is good': The Blind Tiger, shut down after shootings, is back in business

GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger, closed nearly a week over code violations, has reopened.

"Look forward to seeing all our loyal fans," the venue said in a Facebook post announcing the lineup for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

The club at 1819 Spring Garden St. was shut down last week after shootings on April 13 and 17 on The Blind Tiger's property spurred a review by inspectors under a policy from the city’s new Safety Review Board. In December, the City Council approved a resolution allowing the city to create the board to evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars.

In the first shooting, in the club’s far back parking lot about 10:45 p.m., two people were wounded, but those injuries weren’t considered life-threatening. The second shooting, about 5:45 a.m. and also outside of the club, left two people injured, but not fatally.

“The site visits revealed numerous safety and code violations, as well as unpermitted structural changes,” Trey Davis, an assistant city manager, wrote in an email to the City Council.

The club’s general manager, Don “Doc” Beck, said in a text last week that the club had some fire and sprinkler updates that had recently been completed and a couple of small updates to the building that were awaiting inspection.

Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents are also meeting and working with the business owners of The Blind Tiger to address the recent shootings, a spokesperson with the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement Division said late Tuesday in an email.

Beck confirmed in a text Tuesday that the club has reopened.

"All fire and alarm issues up to code and building inspections passed and we will continue our repairs and upgrades to make The Blind Tiger the best it can be," Beck wrote.

“We are open. Everything is good.”

Beck added his thanks to "everyone for all their support and kind words online.”