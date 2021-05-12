Folk festival launches contest for N.C.-based musicians

GREENSBORO — A new contest will give North Carolina-based musicians the opportunity to compete for prizes — including the chance to perform at September's N.C. Folk Festival.
The festival on Wednesday unveiled the Not Your Average Folk Contest to be presented by Cone Health.
The free, three-day outdoor multicultural folk festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.
Last year, festival performances went virtual to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This year, organizers hope and plan for an in-person event from Sept. 10 to 12.
“We strive to shine a light on artists who link their cultural and community roots to contemporary ways of expressing and performing their brand of folk music,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in Wednesday's announcement.
“Through the Not Your Average Folk Contest," Grossmann said, "we endeavor to amplify talent from our home state by creating this fun opportunity for emerging or community-based musicians to share their musical traditions with our festival community.”
Contest applications opened at noon Wednesday at ncfolkfestival.com.
The Not Your Average Folk Contest welcomes electronic applications from a diverse array of musical groups from across North Carolina.
They will be adjudicated in two phases: the first phase by a panel of music experts from the Greensboro community who will select four finalists, and a second phase of online voting by the public to select a winner from among the four finalists.
Each finalist will be awarded prizes commensurate with their ranking from the online voting phase.
The finalist receiving the most online votes will be declared the winner. The artist will be awarded a spot to perform at the 2021 festival and an eight-hour professional studio recording session, provided by Black Rabbit Audio in Greensboro.
“We are grateful for Cone Health’s support of this new, exciting way to promote and celebrate the creative voices of NC-based musicians,” Grossmann said in the announcement.
“While we continue to plan for the return of an in-person festival that complies with local health and safety ordinances, we can’t think of a better partner than Cone Health to create this safe, virtual space for a friendly competition," Grossmann said.
The contest will accept online applications through ncfolkfestival.com until 11:59 p.m. June 13.
The four finalists will be announced July 6, and public online voting opens that day. It closes at 11:59 p.m. July 28.
The contest winner will be announced Aug. 12.
Contest guidelines, eligibility, and application requirements, along with more information on how and where to submit an application can be found at www.ncfolkfestival.com.