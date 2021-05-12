Folk festival launches contest for N.C.-based musicians

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Not Your Average Folk Contest welcomes electronic applications from a diverse array of musical groups from across North Carolina.

They will be adjudicated in two phases: the first phase by a panel of music experts from the Greensboro community who will select four finalists, and a second phase of online voting by the public to select a winner from among the four finalists.

Each finalist will be awarded prizes commensurate with their ranking from the online voting phase.

The finalist receiving the most online votes will be declared the winner. The artist will be awarded a spot to perform at the 2021 festival and an eight-hour professional studio recording session, provided by Black Rabbit Audio in Greensboro.

“We are grateful for Cone Health’s support of this new, exciting way to promote and celebrate the creative voices of NC-based musicians,” Grossmann said in the announcement.

“While we continue to plan for the return of an in-person festival that complies with local health and safety ordinances, we can’t think of a better partner than Cone Health to create this safe, virtual space for a friendly competition," Grossmann said.