Folk Festival organizers say 85,000 came to downtown Greensboro for its return to in-person entertainment

This year COVID-19 safeguards were added, such as sprinkling touchless hand sanitation stations throughout the downtown site. Masks were optional but suggested at the outdoor event.

Foot and bike traffic ended up being steady.

Grossmann understood that some people were ready to get out, while others needed more time. Those who showed up were respectful to each other but also ready to have a good time.

That same energy could be felt as well from the volunteers to the performers.

"I think there was just incredible enthusiasm and an excitement to get back to what we love to do," Grossmann said.

Over the years, the festival has drawn a range of talent from Mavis Staples and The Mari Black Trio to Rhiannon Giddens, a city native with an international career. It has also introduced the out-of-the-ordinary, such as Quraishi Roya, formerly of Afghanistan, who plays a traditional Afghan instrument called a rubâb.

While the festival is free to attend, it costs about $1 million to produce each year.