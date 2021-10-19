Folk Festival organizers say 85,000 came to downtown Greensboro for its return to in-person entertainment

GREENSBORO — Part of Amy Grossmann's job producing the N.C. Folk Festival is to see if people are smiling. Are they having a good time? Gaggles of friends and generations of families spread out picnic style near the stages and dancing?
Yes. Yes. And definitely, yes, in 2021.
"It was such an incredible relief to see that again — and to be a part of bringing that back to our community," Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said of this year's event.
According to attendance numbers officially announced today, about 85,000 people came back downtown as the festival sought to regain its footing two years into the pandemic. The multicultural North Carolina Folk Festival went virtual in 2020 because of the spread of COVID-19. The three-day event returned with music ranging from banjo-playing to East African retro-pop.
"It exceeded all the expectations we had for a return to a live in-person festival," Grossmann said.
More than 150,000 attended the festival during the inaugural 2018 event.
The three-day event continues the legacy of the National Folk Festival, which was held downtown from 2015 to 2017.
Prior to the pandemic, studies had estimated its economic impact at $12 million to $15 million annually.
This year COVID-19 safeguards were added, such as sprinkling touchless hand sanitation stations throughout the downtown site. Masks were optional but suggested at the outdoor event.
Foot and bike traffic ended up being steady.
Grossmann understood that some people were ready to get out, while others needed more time. Those who showed up were respectful to each other but also ready to have a good time.
That same energy could be felt as well from the volunteers to the performers.
"I think there was just incredible enthusiasm and an excitement to get back to what we love to do," Grossmann said.
Over the years, the festival has drawn a range of talent from Mavis Staples and The Mari Black Trio to Rhiannon Giddens, a city native with an international career. It has also introduced the out-of-the-ordinary, such as Quraishi Roya, formerly of Afghanistan, who plays a traditional Afghan instrument called a rubâb.
While the festival is free to attend, it costs about $1 million to produce each year.
The festival raises money through contributions, sponsorships, grants and beverage sales. Major sponsors include TowneBank, the city of Greensboro, Guilford County, Cone Health, Lee Wrangler and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Festival-goers helped by donating to the Bucket Brigade of volunteers that circulated through the festival.
Through the pandemic, the festival also received PPP small business loan funding.
The organization is expecting to put on an in-person event next year, although Grossmann said there likely won't be any announcements of artists until early next year.
The Folk Festival staff is also exploring putting on additional concerts during the year for the community. Those talks began taking place before the pandemic.
While it wouldn't be every week, Grossmann said they are looking at opportunities, such as partnering with venues when artists are traveling the East Coast or area but don't have planned shows here. They are already in constant contact with performers, their agents and managers.
And there's momentum building for performers to get back on stage.
"I don’t have to tell anyone here how centrally located we are in Greensboro," Grossmann said. "We are in a perfect position for touring artists. "
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.