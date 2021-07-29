For Greensboro's Steinway dealer, piano sales hit high notes during pandemic

Steinway provides all three to EMF.

When the festival ends, Steinway offers each piano for sale at prices ranging from $7,000 to $170,000, said Leeanna Spellman, who manages the Steinway Piano Gallery in the Jefferson Village Shopping Center.

Although the upper range might sound pricey, that’s less expensive than a new one. A handcrafted Steinway baby grand piano starts at $80,000, Love said.

At EMF, they get test driven during high-quality concerts.

And if they sell the pianos at the festival, Steinway doesn’t have to shoulder the expense of moving them back to galleries.

Steinway Carolinas typically sells 10 to 14 pianos during the EMF event each year, Spellman said.

Don Bastin of Greensboro said he plans to visit the sale. It wasn’t the piano sales trend that attracted him, but a flier in the mail.

He and his wife, Kathy, are looking for an upright for their two grandchildren to play at their grandparents’ home.