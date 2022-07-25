 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

For King & Country to bring holiday tour to Greensboro Coliseum

  • 0
For King & Country "A Drummer Boy Christmas"

For King & Country performs “Little Drummer Boy” at the 2019 “CMA Country Christmas” in Nashville, Tenn.

 Hunter Berry, CMA

GREENSBORO — Christian pop duo For King & County will bring its annual holiday show on Dec. 11 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning duo of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will make the Dec. 11 stop for "A Drummer Boy Christmas/The 2022 Tour Experience."

Ticket presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. To access the pre-sale, enter the code CHRISTMAS at the link at forkingandcountry.com/pages/tour.

Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices will be $29.99 and up plus fees on ticketmaster.com

They will perform hits from the Top 10 "A Drummer Boy Christmas" album, as well as selections from their recently-released Billboard Top 200 record, "What Are We Waiting Four?"

People are also reading…

Fans can see the duo perform their No. 1 charting, world-renowned version of the holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy” as seen on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas, as well as their No. 1 hit single “For God Is With Us."

In a news release, Joel and Luke Smallbone called it “our most elaborate, meaningful, joy-filled — and of course — rhythmic tour of the year all while celebrating the greatest news the world has ever known."

During the 2021 holiday season, "For King & Country" re-entered the mainstream chart with its celebrated rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” hitting No. 13 on Mediabase’s Holiday chart, and No. 21 on the AC chart.

The track also hit No. 14 on Billboard’s AC chart.  

The 2022 tour will kick off on Nov.26 in Kansas City, MO and will visit major markets such as Dallas, TX; Baltimore, MD; and Indianapolis, IN before wrapping up with a world-wide livestream concert event at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Black Keys still raw, fast and loose on 'Dropout Boogie'

The Black Keys still raw, fast and loose on 'Dropout Boogie'

Two decades ago at their first show together, The Black Keys played so fast they ran out of songs before their set ended. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, two college dropouts from Akron, Ohio, formed in 2002 and built slowly, but steadily off that first show, attracting critical praise and legions of fans with each record. On their 11th studio record, "Dropout Boogie," the Grammy-winning rock duo admit that they weren't college material, but that may have been for the best. With several first takes on the record and an exciting collaboration with ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons, The Black Keys are still playing raw, fast and loose.

Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'

Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'

Fans of the iconic song "American Pie" have sometimes wondered about the lyrics they are singing loudly. Singer-songwriter Don McLean shares the secrets in the new full-length feature documentary, "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie.'" His masterpiece is packed with cultural references, from Chevrolet to Vietnam War protests and nursey rhymes, while namechecking The Byrds, John Lennon, Charles Manson and James Dean. The lyrics — dreamlike and impressionistic — have been pored over for decades, dissected for meaning. The documentary airs Tuesday on Paramount+.

Watch Now: Related Video

David Harbour 'struggling' to lose weight for 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert