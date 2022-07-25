For King & Country to bring holiday tour to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Christian pop duo For King & County will bring its annual holiday show on Dec. 11 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning duo of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will make the Dec. 11 stop for "A Drummer Boy Christmas/The 2022 Tour Experience."

Ticket presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. To access the pre-sale, enter the code CHRISTMAS at the link at forkingandcountry.com/pages/tour.

Tickets will be available to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices will be $29.99 and up plus fees on ticketmaster.com.

They will perform hits from the Top 10 "A Drummer Boy Christmas" album, as well as selections from their recently-released Billboard Top 200 record, "What Are We Waiting Four?"

Fans can see the duo perform their No. 1 charting, world-renowned version of the holiday classic “Little Drummer Boy” as seen on ABC’s CMA Country Christmas, as well as their No. 1 hit single “For God Is With Us."

In a news release, Joel and Luke Smallbone called it “our most elaborate, meaningful, joy-filled — and of course — rhythmic tour of the year all while celebrating the greatest news the world has ever known."

During the 2021 holiday season, "For King & Country" re-entered the mainstream chart with its celebrated rendition of “Little Drummer Boy” hitting No. 13 on Mediabase’s Holiday chart, and No. 21 on the AC chart.

The track also hit No. 14 on Billboard’s AC chart.

The 2022 tour will kick off on Nov.26 in Kansas City, MO and will visit major markets such as Dallas, TX; Baltimore, MD; and Indianapolis, IN before wrapping up with a world-wide livestream concert event at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry House.