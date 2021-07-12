Former President Barack Obama reveals his annual summer music playlist featuring Rihanna, Drake, Bob Dylan and more

The annual summer tradition of Barack Obama’s favorite summer hits is back.

The former president revealed his summer playlist over the weekend.

In this year’s grouping, Obama featured artists from today and yesterday, as he typically does. The recommendations this year include tracks from artists Rhianna, Bob Marley, Drake, Louis Armstrong, Chicago, Migos, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones and others.

Other more unknown artists were featured as well including talents like Nezi, Masked Wolf and Brother Sundance.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama said in a post with an image of his playlist. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

Obama also revealed his summer reading list, with books like “To Klara and the Sun,” “Leave the World Behind,” and, “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”