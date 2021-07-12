Former President Barack Obama reveals his annual summer music playlist featuring Rihanna, Drake, Bob Dylan and more

The annual summer tradition of Barack Obama’s favorite summer hits is back.
The former president revealed his summer playlist over the weekend.
In this year’s grouping, Obama featured artists from today and yesterday, as he typically does. The recommendations this year include tracks from artists Rhianna, Bob Marley, Drake, Louis Armstrong, Chicago, Migos, Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones and others.
Other more unknown artists were featured as well including talents like Nezi, Masked Wolf and Brother Sundance.
“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama said in a post with an image of his playlist. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”
Obama also revealed his summer reading list, with books like “To Klara and the Sun,” “Leave the World Behind,” and, “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”
“While we were still in the White House, I began sharing my summer favorites— and now, it’s become a little tradition that I look forward to sharing with you all. So here’s this year’s offering. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” Obama tweeted.
As Obama explained last year in an interview on the Snapchat original show “Good Luck America,” he creates the playlist with the help from his two daughters, Sasha and Malia, who are now both in college.
“My year-end playlist, those are the fresh cuts. And there, I will confess that I do consult with Malia and Sasha throughout the year,” Obama said. “I’m constantly listening to their music. Sometimes by request and sometimes, just because that’s what’s blaring in the house.”
“I pick up on some trends,” he continued. “Sasha’s more protective of her music. ... She won’t share all of it with me because she’s not sure I’m hip enough to handle it.”
Here's the list:
- "Pick up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan
- "Switch It Up" by Protoje ft. Koffee
- "Holding Back the Years" by Simply Red
- "My Sweet Lord" by George Harrison
- "Straightenin" by Migos
- "Desperado" by Rihanna
- "Leave the Door Open" by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic
- "Interlude" by Sarah Vaughan
- "Ella No Es Tuya (Remix)" by Rochy RD, Myke Towers and Nicki Nicole
- "Tumbling Dice" by The Rolling Stones
- "Astronaut in the Ocean" by Masked Wolf
- "Frozen" by Sabrina Claudio
- "If You Really Love Me" by Stevie Wonder
- "Walkin'" by Miles Davis
- "Exodus" by Bob Marley & the Wailers
- "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?" by Chicago
- "Coyote" by Joni Mitchell
- "Mohabbat" by Arooj Aftab
- "Didn't Cha Know" Erykah Badu
- "Allure" by Jay-Z
- "Consequence" by Kékélé (add accents)
- "Everybody Loves the Sunshine" by Roy Ayers Ubiquity
- "So Hard" by Nezi
- "I'll Be Your Baby Tonight" by Bob Dylan
- "Neighbors" by J. Cole
- "Good Days" by Sza
- "Text You Back" by brother sundance ft. Bryce Vine
- "You Ain't the Problem (Claptone Remix)" by Michael Kiwanuka
- "Everything (... Is Never Quite Enough)" by Wasis Diop
- "The Tears of a Clown" by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles
- "Wants and Needs" by Drake ft. Lil Baby
- "Aguas de Marco" by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim (add accents)
- "Its Way With Me" by Wye Oak
- "I'll Take You There" by The Staple Sisters
- "Find a Way" by H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby
- "A Kiss to Build a Dream On" by Louis Armstrong
- "Speak Your Mind" by Brandi Carlile
- "Lush Life" by Ella Fitzgerald