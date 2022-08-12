 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free tickets to Mary J. Blige concert offered in women's health promotion

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals (copy)

Mary J. Blige arrives at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. 

 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fans can win a pair of free tickets to Mary J. Blige’s 'Good Morning Gorgeous’ Tour, which is coming to Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 17.

Hologic Inc., a sponsor of the tour, is offering the tickets to promote women's health, according to a company news release. The giveaway is part of a campaign to encourage women to schedule mammograms while emphasizing the importance of preventive screenings and the annual exams.

People can can visit ScreeningsForHer.com through Sept. 8 to enter the free tickets contest. Winners will be selected in a random drawing and will be notified on Sept. 9th.

Blige, a Grammy Award winner and Academy Award-nominated singer-songwriter, will be joined by special guests Ella Mai and Queen Naija on the 23-city outing that opens in Greensboro.

NC Folk Festival announces 3 more acts

Ten-year-old Gospel singer Caleb Serrano, Colombian musician Kiko Villamizar and Venezuelan harpist Larry Bellorín will perform at next month's festival in Greensboro.

