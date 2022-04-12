'Full-scale' festival planned this summer for Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, organizers say

GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival will return to the city this summer with full student enrollment, full audiences and regular programming.

The nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program will come back from June 25 to July 30 to its home base at Guilford College.

EMF canceled the in-person 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then operated at a limited capacity for the summer 2021 season.

Now festival organizers look forward to getting back into the swing of things in 2022, 61 years after EMF's creation.

“The last few years have proven that anything is possible even under the most challenging circumstances," Chris Williams, EMF executive director, said in Tuesday's announcement.

"But with eyes on the horizon, the ability to produce a full-scale festival on-par with festivals in years past this summer brings immense joy to the entire EMF family,” Williams said.

EMF is a nonprofit organization supported by ticket sales, student tuition, grants and donations.

It typically attracts nearly 300 young music students from around the globe each summer, to study classical music with EMF’s acclaimed faculty and guest artists.

For the public, that usually means 60-plus classical music concerts and events.

The 2022 season will attract 265 students and feature 60-plus performances by ensembles of varying shapes and sizes.

They will be held in Guilford College's Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in the city and one performance in Boone.

Performing will be special well-known guest artists: Lara St. John, violin; Santiago Rodriguez, piano, and Alexander Toradze, piano.

There will be faculty performances by Jason Vieaux, guitar; Jeff Multer, violin; and Julian Schwarz, cello.

The schedule will include:

• Tuesdays: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players.

• Wednesdays: Signature Performances featuring EMF Faculty Artists.

• Thursday and Fridays: EMF Young Artists Orchestras.

• Saturdays: Eastern Festival Orchestra led by Maestro Gerard Schwarz.

• Student chamber recitals and piano recitals throughout the season.

The full season will be announced during the first week of May. Individual tickets will go on sale on May 20, online at easternmusicfestival.org/tickets.

Complete program details will be available online at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.