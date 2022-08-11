George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to highlight NC Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Funk music icon George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will highlight the main-stage lineup at the NC Folk Festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city.

Festival leaders announced Thursday that they have finalized the 2022 main-stage lineup of 21 acts with Clinton and his collective.

The Kannapolis native and grandfather of funk will close out main-stage evening shows on Sept. 10 at the free, outdoor multicultural festival.

George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will join musical and dance performers announced for the festival, a three-day event featuring groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions on multiple stages.

Festivalgoers will find continuous music and dance performances, regional and ethnic foods, crafts, a makers’ marketplace and festival merchandise.

“We could not think of a more fitting performer to round out the amazing lineup we’ve arranged for this year’s festival,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in the news release announcing Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic.

“George Clinton is an innovator and icon who has shaped and morphed the American musical landscape for decades,” Grossmann said. “We welcome him back to his home state to give up the funk with North Carolina.”

Clinton will join a festival lineup that includes bluegrass/newgrass artist Sam Bush, indie rock band Futurebirds, Irish musician and singer Karan Casey and country from Black Opry Revue.

Clinton is regarded, along with James Brown and Sly Stone, as one of the foremost innovators of funk music.

He and his collective developed an influential and eclectic form of funk music during the 1970s that drew on science fiction, outlandish fashion, psychedelia and surreal humor.

He launched his solo career with the 1982 album, “Computer Games,” and went on to influence 1990s hip hop and gangsta-funk.

Now 81, Clinton was born in Kannapolis in 1941.

As a child, he moved with his family to New Jersey and formed his first doo-wop group in 1955. It played school dances and other local social events for five years before traveling to Detroit in 1960 to audition for Motown.

Although the group was not signed to Motown at that time, Clinton’s writing skills were recognized and he was signed as a staff songwriter at the iconic record label.

Influenced by the psychedelic revolution of the late 1960s, George and his group shifted their musical focus.

After decades of touring and inspiring rock, funk, hip-hop, and generations of other artists, George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

It recognized their lifetime contributions to creating and making music with a funky groove.

In 2019, he and Parliament-Funkadelic received Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Learn more about him and Parliament-Funkadelic at georgeclinton.com.