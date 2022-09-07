George Clinton has some advice for fans attending his show: ‘Bring 2 booties’

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic have been turning on audiences for more than 50 years, with Clinton earning the title Godfather of Funk somewhere along the way.

Clinton, who was born in Kannapolis, gained fame originally with his “Mothership Tour” shows in the 1970s. He discovered Bootsy Collins and produced the Red Hot Chili Peppers early in the band’s evolution. His music has created a path for artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Dr. Dre.

Clinton and his P-Funk outfit (the combo of the Parliament and Funkadelic bands) played a concert Aug. 13 in Las Vegas.

An entertainment writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal got a phone call from Clinton. Here's what the two talked about.

John Katsilometes: How are you holding up during these crazy times?

Clinton: I’m feeling good. I’m glad to get back out on the road. Having lots of fun, all the shows been wild, and we are selling it out. So we have a good time.

You’re known as the Godfather of Funk, which I think everyone agrees is deserved. But what is it like for you to be given that title?

I accept it. It is an honor. But you know, there are a whole lot of practitioners who came before myself. James Brown, he was one. And you just need to own the word, the concept, or it will end up that someone else will own it. That’s the best way to keep it alive. I remember when rock ’n’ roll was part of the ghetto, and it became something else in the 1960s and ’70s. Motown was the R&B capital of the world. We had to do something that no one else was doing, so we chose funk. We stayed with it, until it became the DNA of hip-hop. That’s how I intellectualize funk’s history.

You just turned 81, and you’re still touring. What keeps you young?

I have a bunch of kids with me, I have my grandkids, my kids and their friends, all in the band right now. That keeps you up on what the next generation is doing. We’ve got (the band) 3GP, which is the third-generation P-Funk, and we have the older members playing, and you get them both together. They inspire you, and it keeps you alive.

If you wanted to describe yourself through your music, what would you choose?

I’d probably choose the first Parliament’s breakout, “(I Wanna) Testify,” that era, which was trying to straddle that line between Motown and the rock ’n’ roll that was happening. I always wanted to do a theatrical, R&B-type thing with my music. I have learned a lot about rock ’n’ roll, heavy metal and tried to create a marriage of styles. I’ve always tried to do that.

You have a message for Vegas before you play here?

Tell everyone when they come to bring two booties.