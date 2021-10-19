Gladys Knight to perform at Tanger Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will perform Nov. 17 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The 7:30 p.m. concert will be part of a weeklong celebration to mark the Tanger Center's opening. More details will be announced.

The downtown Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. was scheduled to open in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that plan. It opened on Sept. 2.

Ticket prices for the Gladys Knight concert will range from $39 to $99. They will go on sale Friday online at TangerCenter.com and ticketmaster.com.

A seven-time Grammy Award-winner, Knight is known for the hits she recorded during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s with her group Gladys Knight & the Pips.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

According to Wikipedia, Knight has recorded two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles ("Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For"), 11 No. 1 R&B singles and six No. 1 R&B albums.