Gladys Knight to perform at Tanger Center in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight will perform Nov. 17 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will be part of a weeklong celebration to mark the Tanger Center's opening. More details will be announced.
The downtown Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. was scheduled to open in March 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed that plan. It opened on Sept. 2.
Ticket prices for the Gladys Knight concert will range from $39 to $99. They will go on sale Friday online at TangerCenter.com and ticketmaster.com.
A seven-time Grammy Award-winner, Knight is known for the hits she recorded during the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s with her group Gladys Knight & the Pips.
She has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.
According to Wikipedia, Knight has recorded two No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles ("Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For"), 11 No. 1 R&B singles and six No. 1 R&B albums.
She has won seven Grammy Awards (four as a solo artist and three with the Pips) and is an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Vocal Group Hall of Fame along with The Pips.
Two of her songs ("I Heard It Through the Grapevine" and "Midnight Train to Georgia") were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
She also recorded the theme song for the 1989 James Bond film "Licence to Kill." Rolling Stone magazine ranked Knight among the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.
All told, Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including four solo albums during the past decade: “Good Woman” (1991); “Just for You” (1994); the inspirational “Many Different Roads” (1999) and “At Last” (2001).
