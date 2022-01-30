Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys still get around

GREENSBORO — Two concert tours coming to Guilford County this week will take Boomer audiences down a musical memory lane.
Rock band The Beach Boys will sing Thursday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
Their 1960s songs of summer, surfing, cars and romance remind audiences that warmer days, beaches and vacations are just a few months away.
Then on Saturday in High Point, John Ford Coley and Jim Stafford will play their 1970s hits and more at the High Point Theatre.
Coley came to fame as one half of the soft rock duo England Dan & John Ford Coley. They gained stardom with 1976’s, "I'd Really Love to See You Tonight." It led to six Top 20 hits.
Stafford is known for '70s songs such as "Spiders & Snakes" and "My Girl Bill."
They will give audiences what they want: their top songs of yesteryear, perhaps with a newer song or two.
“If people come to see me, they’re going to go down memory lane,” Coley said last week from his home in Franklin, Tenn. “They want to hear a lot of the songs that they remembered back during that time period.”
During two hours of music that displays their harmonies and arrangements, the Beach Boys draw on some 300 to 400 songs in their catalog.
They plan to perform hits including "California Girls," "I Get Around," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "Surfin' U.S.A.," "Good Vibrations" and "Kokomo."
"They love to hear our hits," Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love said in a phone interview last week from his Lake Tahoe home. "And we always try to deliver what they hope for and expect."
"I’m not one of these performers who doesn’t want to do anything except our new album," Love said. "I’ve heard of people doing that, but that disappoints a heck of a lot of people. Maybe their favorite song was something you did years ago, and why not do it?"
Perhaps the Beach Boys show’s most popular song is “Kokomo,” which hit No. 1 on the charts in 1988. Crowds join to sing the chorus, Love said.
His son, Christian Love, sings “God Only Knows,” a song that Paul McCartney and others consider their favorite. Carl Wilson had sung it on their “Pet Sounds” album.
About to turn 81 in March, Love co-founded the Beach Boys nearly 61 years ago with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and their friend Al Jardine.
Dennis and Carl are now deceased. Brian Wilson and Mike Love don’t get along, and Brian Wilson and Jardine don't tour with the band. Love and Brian Wilson haven't toured together since the Beach Boys' 2012 reunion tour.
Following Carl Wilson's death in 1998, the band members and their corporation granted Love an exclusive license to tour under the Beach Boys' name.
He performs with Bruce Johnston, who has played with the band since 1965 (except for a six-year break); son Christian; John Cowsill, who performed with his siblings' 1960s band The Cowsills; musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Tim Bonhomme, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago.
Thursday's concert is expected to feature another famous face: John Stamos.
The stage and screen actor and musician starred in the ABC sitcom "Full House" and TV medical dramas.
Stamos frequently performs on drums and guitar in Beach Boys' concerts.
“He tells me that he used to bicycle by my parents’ house in Cypress, California, and look in the window and see the gold albums on the wall,” Love said.
They met years later. When Stamos came to Beach Boys shows, Love said, “I noticed how the girls screamed for him and I said, ‘Whoa, get him up on stage.’ As it turns out, before he was an actor on TV, he was a drummer in a little three-piece band.”
Love says that he still enjoys touring and performing.
“The people who started with us in the ‘60s are now in their 60s, 70s or even 80s,” Love said. “It’s really fascinating that multiple generations can turn out to see your shows. We have fans who are young kids, who are just getting aware of music, and then we have their parents and grandparents.”
The Beach Boys will play several venues this month. They are in Virginia this week before the Tanger Center concert, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday.
From March 25 to 27, they will perform on a cruise between Miami and the Bahamas with acts such as The Temptations, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Yacht Rock Revue.
Traveling to perform has become easier since the Beach Boys began touring in 1962.
“When we first started out, we had a station wagon and a U-Haul and we would set up and break down our own equipment and do four sets a night,” Love said.
“Nowadays, the production is so much better — the lights, the sound, even the transportation,” he said. They and the crew arrive on tour buses, the crew sets up equipment, and the group does a quick rehearsal.
Aside from Beach Boys hits, they perform a few of Love’s songs from his solo albums — including Beatle George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun” and “Pisces Brothers” that Love wrote.
A concert ticket includes a download of his solo album, “12 Sides of Summer,” released in 2019.
“Here Comes the Sun” reminds Love of spending time with The Beatles in India in 1968.
He became a student of transcendental meditation that year under Maharishi Manesh Yogi, then later a teacher. He meditates daily.
It hasn’t been all smooth sailing.
Love is often criticized because of his history of conflicts with the band.
Many of Love’s contributions to the group’s hits weren’t recognized until the 1990s, when he sued Brian Wilson for writing credits on 35 songs.
In 2016, he wrote the memoir “Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy,” where he said he addressed inaccuracies that had been said about him.
“That’s been more than 20 years ago,” he said about the lawsuit. “I dealt with it in the book. It’s pretty much rectified.”
When people ask Love how does everything that he does, he cites transcendental meditation.
“That trip to India and learning transcendental meditation has been a huge help in giving me the energy and clarity and the ability to eliminate fatigue and tension and accentuate the positive,” Love said.
He focuses his stage energy on the music.
“It’s a pretty wonderful thing that something we started 60 years ago, we still get the chance to do what we love to do, which is music,” he said.
For audiences, that sounds like fun, fun, fun.
