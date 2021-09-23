Grace Potter will perform at the 2021 Gears & Guitars Festival in Winston-Salem

The saga began before Potter released her 2015 album, “Midnight,” her first solo effort. Its more modern pop-oriented sound marked a considerable departure from the soulful, rootsy and rocking music that Potter had made with the Nocturnals

She planned to make the “Midnight” album with the Nocturnals, but that didn’t happen. While Burr remained supportive of the “Midnight” project (and played in Potter’s “Midnight” touring band), guitarist and songwriting contributor Scott Tournet, objected and left the Nocturnals. As she dove into recording and then touring behind “Midnight,” Potter began to realize there were issues in her marriage to Burr.

“Then I had this ability to see clearly how much of our relationship was about music and touring and how much of it was about being in love,” Potter said. “I think whenever you live on the road with somebody and your life and career are tied up, those complicated layers start to reveal themselves, and that’s what happened.”

Potter made “Midnight” with producer Eric Valentine. They got along famously, but it wasn’t until after touring “Midnight” that she started to realize she wasn’t just attracted to Valentine for his producing skills.