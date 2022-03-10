Graham Nash opens up about Crosby, Spotify, Joni and why he’s curious

“For 74 years, he’s been my friend,” Nash said. “We love to sing together and we have since we first started singing together when we were 6. And we’re singing together now.”

Of course, given the recording reunion with his old Hollies partner on the way, one has to ask if there will be a reunion with Crosby, Stills or Young either in the studio or on the concert stage.

“No, not at all. Never,” Nash said.

That relationship, particularly between Crosby and Nash, would seem to be irretrievably broken given public statements on both of their parts.

About the only thing they can all agree on is backing their partner Young on his decision to pull his music off the streaming service Spotify. Young fired the first shot in January, announcing that he did not want his music on the same platform as Joe Rogan whose podcast aired “dangerous disinformation” about COVID-19. Joni Mitchell was the first to join Young in solidarity and had her music removed from Spotify, too.

The distaste for the streaming service began before the Rogan controversy, however, Nash said.