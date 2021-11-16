Grammy-winner Billy Strings to appear at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Billy Strings will appear Feb. 11 at Greensboro Coliseum, according to a coliseum news release.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices are: reserved seating — $39.50, $49.50, $74.50; general admission — $74.50. There's a $5 increase for all tickets on the day of show.
Strings widely acclaimed new album, "Renewal," is out now via Rounder Records.
"'Renewal' solidifies Strings’ position as a singular artist — one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward," according to the release. "With the record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more."
Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings said in the release: “I listen to this album ('Renewal') now and it’s emotional. I could sit there and tweak it forever, but there’s a point where it’s like building a house of cards. Yeah, I could add an extra tower on top, but it might collapse. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”
Strings recently returned to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to perform his new song, “Red Daisy,” and made his debut on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” as part of the legendary program’s 47th season.
Strings won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards for his 2019 record, "Home". The record also topped Billboard’s 2020 year-end chart in both Bluegrass categories: Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.
Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards and has performed on PBS’ “Bluegrass Underground.” A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and more, according to the release.