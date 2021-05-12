Greensboro area native Clarence Avant named to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

GREENSBORO — Clarence Avant, a Climax native who went on to become a behind-the-scenes Grammy Award-winning living legend, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Avant was named among the 2021 honorees on Wednesday. He will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the co-founder and president of Atlantic Records.

Now 90, Avant is a music executive, entrepreneur and film producer.

His impact on the music industry was highlighted in the 2019 Netflix documentary, “The Black Godfather."

The former chairman of the board of Motown Records attended the segregated Goshen and Dudley high schools in Greensboro. He moved to New Jersey as a teenager in 1947.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Years later, he would manage acts — but also serve as the first African American board member or executive at several record companies, including Motown Records.

In 2014, he visited the city to receive the Trailblazer Award from the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Avant has formed humanitarian bonds with former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Carter, Oprah Winfrey, and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, to name a few.