 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro area native Clarence Avant named to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
0 comments
featured

Greensboro area native Clarence Avant named to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

{{featured_button_text}}
Clarence Avant (copy)

Clarence Avant (blue suit), the former chairman of the board of Motown Records, attended the segregated Goshen and Dudley high schools.

 JOSEPH RODRIGUEZ, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Clarence Avant, a Climax native who went on to become a behind-the-scenes Grammy Award-winning living legend, will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Avant was named among the 2021 honorees on Wednesday. He will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the co-founder and president of Atlantic Records.

Now 90, Avant is a music executive, entrepreneur and film producer.

His impact on the music industry was highlighted in the 2019 Netflix documentary, “The Black Godfather."

The former chairman of the board of Motown Records attended the segregated Goshen and Dudley high schools in Greensboro. He moved to New Jersey as a teenager in 1947. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A few of the seminal moments and notable people who helped weave the area’s social fabric.

Years later, he would manage acts — but also serve as the first African American board member or executive at several record companies, including Motown Records.

In 2014, he visited the city to receive the Trailblazer Award from the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Avant has formed humanitarian bonds with former Presidents Obama, Clinton and Carter, Oprah Winfrey, and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, to name a few.

Other Hall of Fame inductees in this year's class include performers Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go's, Todd Rundgren and Tina Turner.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

It will be simulcast on SiriusXM and air later on HBO.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News