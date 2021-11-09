Greensboro native releases new song for Veterans Day

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mark Addison Chandler, who has been singing since he was a kid growing up in Greensboro, will release a new song on Veterans Day that he thinks might be as relevant to veterans as much as it is to him.

“This is my way of saying what is true to me,” Chandler said.

The song, “Tin Soldier,” threads the needle between the perceived glory of being a soldier and the often less glamorous realities of military service.

“It just paints a different side. This is very much an example of the way it goes down,” the 47-year-old Chandler said.

In the song, the U.S. Army veteran describes children playing with toy soldiers and the unimagined consequences of real-life service. Country singer-songwriter HunterGirl joins Chandler on the song to give the perspective of the spouse of a soldier.

“It’s not as cut and dry as rah rah rah, ‘Thank you for your service,’ ” Chandler said. “You find broken pieces all over the place with people. There are different stories from different soldiers.”