Greensboro native releases new song for Veterans Day

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mark Addison Chandler, who has been singing since he was a kid growing up in Greensboro, will release a new song on Veterans Day that he thinks might be as relevant to veterans as much as it is to him.
“This is my way of saying what is true to me,” Chandler said.
The song, “Tin Soldier,” threads the needle between the perceived glory of being a soldier and the often less glamorous realities of military service.
“It just paints a different side. This is very much an example of the way it goes down,” the 47-year-old Chandler said.
In the song, the U.S. Army veteran describes children playing with toy soldiers and the unimagined consequences of real-life service. Country singer-songwriter HunterGirl joins Chandler on the song to give the perspective of the spouse of a soldier.
“It’s not as cut and dry as rah rah rah, ‘Thank you for your service,’ ” Chandler said. “You find broken pieces all over the place with people. There are different stories from different soldiers.”
Chandler grew up in a family of singers. In his early years, he formed a trio with his father and uncle and they performed the Gospel music of groups like The Martins and The Gaithers. In his teens, he and his dad formed another trio with one of Chandler’s East Guilford high school buddies. Chandler was also inspired by the music of country music artists like Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and The Gatlin Brothers.
“That’s where my roots lie the most,” Chandler said.
In 1993, Chandler enlisted in the Army.
“Through my time in the Army, I had opportunities to perform. I performed for three presidents as a member of the glee club at West Point,” Chandler said.
But serious aspirations of being a singer-songwriter were put on the back burner while he pursued his military service, attended graduate school and raised a family. Through it all, he kept a journal.
“When I picked up a guitar in 2013, my journaling started to fall out with melodies attached to them,” Chandler said.
Being away on special assignment deployments for years in places like Afghanistan and Iraq took a toll on his family and eventually Chandler divorced. In 2015, he retired from the Army, moved to Nashville and pursued a career as a country music singer-songwriter.
Chandler said he doesn’t regret his time in the Army, and he loves his country. But he questions if life would have been different if he had not enlisted. And he wonders if other vets feel the same. He got his answer when he performed “Tin Soldier” at a veterans benefit a couple of years ago.
“The response was overwhelming, and a lot of people were telling me, ‘You’ve got to put this song, and other songs like it, out there because people need to hear them,’ ” Chandler recalls.
It wasn’t until the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last summer that Chandler felt the point of “Tin Soldier” came into focus.
“There were thousands of lives lost, and trillions of dollars spent and there are wounds you can see and ones you can’t," he said. "I remember questioning if the 20 years our country spent over there was worth it. And if I was asking that question, maybe others were as well.”
So, he decided to release the song on Veterans Day. And he is donating all the proceeds to Outdoor Association for True Heroes, a faith-based organization that takes veterans on hunting and fishing trips.
“That was something I had my eye on for awhile and I reached out to the organization,” Chandler said.
Chandler can’t say what his next song release will be about, but hints, “I’m working on a project that I will put out, hopefully, next year.”