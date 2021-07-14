Greensboro Symphony announces season, with a few revised concert dates

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday a slightly-revised concert 2021-22 season of classical Masterworks, Pops and gospel.

It includes two additions announced earlier this week: R&B group Boyz II Men on Sept. 18, and a second performance by the musician Sting on both Nov. 20 and 21.

All 19 symphony concerts will be held at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

The performing arts center's grand opening has been delayed since March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. A grand opening date has not been announced.

"It has been a long and winding journey for everyone and the Greensboro Symphony is truly excited to welcome all of our supporters and friends at the Steven Tanger Center," said Lisa Crawford, orchestra president and chief executive officer. "A new era for Greensboro has begun."

Founded in 1959, the symphony is led by Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky, also a renowned violinist.

The orchestra had announced in March that it would start its season on Aug. 28, with a Pops concert featuring Michael Cavanaugh playing the music of Billy Joel.