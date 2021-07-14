 Skip to main content
Greensboro Symphony announces season, with a few revised concert dates
Boyz II Men will perform with the Greensboro Symphony on Sept. 18.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra announced Wednesday a slightly-revised concert 2021-22 season of classical Masterworks, Pops and gospel.

It includes two additions announced earlier this week: R&B group Boyz II Men on Sept. 18, and a second performance by the musician Sting on both Nov. 20 and 21.

All 19 symphony concerts will be held at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

The performing arts center's grand opening has been delayed since March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. A grand opening date has not been announced.

"It has been a long and winding journey for everyone and the Greensboro Symphony is truly excited to welcome all of our supporters and friends at the Steven Tanger Center," said Lisa Crawford, orchestra president and chief executive officer. "A new era for Greensboro has begun."

Founded in 1959, the symphony is led by Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky, also a renowned violinist.

The orchestra had announced in March that it would start its season on Aug. 28, with a Pops concert featuring Michael Cavanaugh playing the music of Billy Joel. 

That season-opening concert now has been moved slightly, to Sept. 3, at the Tanger Center's request, Crawford said. 

The Texas Tenors' Pops concert has been moved from Sept. 2 to Oct. 1.

The Queens of Soul concert program, originally scheduled for Aug. 29, and its guest artists have been changed because of artist scheduling. 

That concert has been rescheduled for Oct. 28 — the night before Homecoming weekend at N.C. A&T — and now called "Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown," Crawford said. 

All previously-purchased tickets will transfer to the new dates.

Here is the 2021-22 season schedule. For more information, visit greensborosymphony.org

Sept. 3: Pops: Michael Cavanaugh playing the music of Billy Joel

Sept. 18: Boyz II Men

Sept. 25: Masterworks: "Tchaikovsky and Beethoven Favorites" with Olga Kern, piano

Oct. 1: Pops concert with The Texas Tenors

Oct. 28: Pops concert "Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown"

Nov: 6: Pops concert with Matthew Morrison

Nov. 20: Sting

Nov. 21 Sting (second night)

Dec. 16: Masterworks concert featuring Beethoven's 9th with the Greensboro Symphony Master Chorale

Dec. 18: Music of Queen

Jan. 29: Masterworks: "Symphonie Fantastique" with Ingrid Fliter, piano

Feb. 12: Pops with Heather Headley

Feb. 19: Masterworks: "Circle of Friends" with Yvegeny Kutik, violin

March 19: Pops: The Ten Tenors

April 2: Masterworks: "American Rhapsody" with Aaron Dworkin, narrator

April 29: A Richard Smallwood Gospel Celebration

May 7: Masterworks: "Don Quixote" with Lura Lee, Dmitry Sitkovetsky and Zlatomir Fung

May 21: Pops with Kenny G

June 4 and 5: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in concert. 

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Breaking News