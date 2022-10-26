Greensboro Symphony concert reflects the rich cultural and musical heritage of Ukraine

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Nov. 5 will offer a musical reflection on the war in Ukraine.

Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky, whose own father was born in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv, has selected two orchestral works by composers from Ukraine, and a third work by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky known as the “Ukrainian Symphony.”

Like many of his musical friends and colleagues, Sitkovetsky tries to make known the devastation sustained by Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.

“It’s not only our artistic duty, it’s also our civic duty,” Sitkovetsky said via Zoom from London, where he lives. “I would do it regardless, whether I had any connection to Kyiv or not through my father.”

“I cannot affect the war in any other way, except through what I do,” Sitkovetsky added.

Sitkovetsky — “Dima” to family and friends — is an internationally-known violinist and conductor, who travels the world to conduct and perform. He recounts his travels on Facebook and other social media websites.

This marks his 20th and final season with Greensboro Symphony. He will step down after its May concert but will continue to bring his artistry to venues around the globe. After Greensboro, his stops will include Havana, Cuba; Berlin; and Istanbul.

His father, Julian Sitkovetsky, was also a renowned violinist.

Julian Sitkovetsky was born in 1925 in Kyiv, then part of the Soviet Union. He began violin studies at age 4, playing the Mendelssohn Concerto with the Kyiv Symphony at age 9.

He came to Moscow at 13; his family followed.

Julian Sitkovetsky married pianist Bella Davidovich in 1950; their only child, Dima, was born in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In 1958 — when Dima was only 3 — his father died from lung cancer at age 32.

For Russians, the Ukrainian connection is ancient and strong. Dima Sitkovetsky describes it as “a very beautiful country.” He last visited Kyiv in 2016.

Now an American citizen, Sitkovetsky last visited Russia in December. People with whom he spoke did not believe that a war would happen.

He saw relatives and friends, performed, gave a master class and saw his father’s grave in Moscow.

“I will not go back there until the whole country will be completely different,” Sitkovetsky said. “You don’t go to a country where there is fascism and a horrible regime is going on.”

While the war rages 5,600 miles from the United States, it’s relevant around the world.

“It’s a very dramatic time for anybody connected with the Russian, Ukrainian and Eastern European cultures,” Sitkovetsky said. That includes musicians and other artists in the United States.

Sitkovetsky just spent time in Lithuania, which shares borders with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. There, he performed with Lukas Geniušas, a pianist who has played with the Greensboro Symphony.

In Greensboro, Sitkovetsky and the orchestra will open the Nov. 5 program with the 2001 piece “Hymn,” by Ukrainian composer Valentyn Sylvestrov.

Now 85, Sylvestrov wrote “Hymn” after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Sylvestrov was smuggled out of his native Kiev just after the war started in February, Sitkovetsky said. Sitkovetsky plans to meet him in December, on one of his upcoming stops in Germany.

Greensboro Symphony also will perform Sergei Prokofiev’s “Sinfonia Concertante for Cello.”

Prokofiev was born in Ukraine, part of the Russian Empire in 1891, Sitkovetsky said. He was always considered a Russian composer, although he left in 1918 and lived in the United States and Europe, returning to the Soviet Union in 1935.

Soloing with the orchestra will be Sergey Antonov, a Russian-born cellist who now lives in New York.

Antonov, who won the Gold Medal in the 2007 International Tchaikovsky Competition, will perform the work that Sitkovetsky describes as “maybe the most challenging cello concerto ever written.”

For the concert’s last piece, Sitkovetsky changed his plans for the orchestra to perform Tchaikovsky‘s Symphony No. 4. Instead, the orchestra will play Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2, known as the “Ukrainian Symphony.”

This marks Greensboro Symphony’s first performance of a work that Tchaikovsky composed based on Ukrainian folk songs.

“It’s very beautiful music,” Sitkovetsky said of the concert program. “And in the case of Prokofiev, it’s very powerful music.”

He believes it’s important to present the music to his local audience.

“We live not in isolation,” he said. “We live not just in North Carolina and not just in the United States. We are citizens of the world ... It is a very critical moment in history, in my history and yours.”