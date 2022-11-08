Greensboro Symphony has conductors in mind. But they'll need to try out.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony says it has narrowed the search for its next conductor to seven finalists.

And they all have to try out for the job, the organization announced Tuesday in a news release.

In May, Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, the symphony’s music director since 2003, announced the 2022-23 season would be his last.

Garson Rice, chair of the search committee, described all of the candidates as outstanding conductors and "equally as important, accomplished musicians."

Here's a look at the finalists, who will all take a turn conducting during the symphony's 2023-24 season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts:

• Robert Moody will conduct on Oct. 7, 2023. Moody is music director of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and Arizona Musicfest. He has also led the Portland and Winston-Salem symphonies and has conducted many of the major orchestras of the world, including the Chicago Symphony and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

He holds degrees from Furman University (voice and cello) and the Eastman School of Music, where he earned his conducting degree.

• Donato Cabrera will conduct on Nov. 18, 2023. Cabrera is music director of the California Symphony and the Las Vegas Philharmonic, and has served as the resident conductor of the San Francisco Symphony.

For the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Cabrera has added pre-concert conversations with guest artists and composers, and created the Spotlight Concert series, which features the musicians of the Las Vegas Philharmonic in intimate chamber music performances. He co-founded the New York-based American Contemporary Music Ensemble, which is dedicated to the outstanding performance of masterworks from the 20th and 21st centuries.

• Leslie Dunner will conduct a concert on Jan. 13, 2024. Dunner conducts the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra. He is also interim artistic director of the South Shore Opera Company, where he has been music director since 2014, and resident conductor of New Jersey's Trilogy: An Opera Company since 2018.

He has been music director for several symphony orchestras, and holds principal conducting positions at the Dance Theatre of Harlem, Harlem Festival Orchestra and Louisville Ballet. He has appeared with major orchestras all over the world. He is the first American prize-winner in the Arturo Toscanini International Conducting Competition.

• Jacomo Bairos will lead the symphony on Feb. 24, 2024. He has worked with some of the world's greatest orchestras and institutions including the San Francisco, St. Louis, Atlanta, Houston and Singapore symphonies, as well as the Boston Pops, Metropol Orkest and Cincinnati Pops.

A graduate of The Juilliard School in music performance (tuba), he attended the Peabody Institute for orchestral conducting, studying with Gustav Meier among many others. Bairos is both a meditation instructor and yoga teacher as well as the creator and host of the podcast Nu Deco “Unfiltered.” Bairos divides his time between his homes in Florida and Portugal.

• Christopher Dragon will conduct on March 16, 2024. He is resident conductor for the Colorado Symphony, music director for the Wyoming Symphony and has served as an assistant conductor with the West Australian Symphony Orchestra.

He has guest conducted symphony orchestras in Australia along with the Orquestra Sinfônica de Porto Alegre, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

• Rei Hotoda will lead a concert on April 6, 2024. She is music director of the Fresno Philharmonic where she launched a new music concert series called Proxima and offers special concerts at Bitwise South Stadium. She also created the Green Room and Stay Tuned series to add to the pre- and post-concert experience.

She has served as guest conductor with such ensembles as the symphony orchestras of Baltimore, Chicago, St. Louis, Dallas, Detroit, Toronto, Winnipeg, Hawaii and Utah as well as the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, among others.

• Chelsea Tipton will conduct a concert on May 11, 2024. He has served as resident conductor of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra and associate conductor of the Savannah Symphony Orchestra.

He is in his 14th season as music director of the Symphony of Southeast Texas and eighth season as principal pops conductor with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. He has been guest conductor for many major orchestras, including the Cleveland Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony. In 2011, he accompanied rock icon Sting on a European Tour and in November reunited with the artist for a special show.