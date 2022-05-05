 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra music director to retire

  • 0
Reopen (copy)

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra rehearses with music director Dmitry Sitkovetsky at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro on May 6, 2021. Sitkovetsky announced Thursday he is retiring. His last season with the symphony will be the 2022-23 season that ends in May 2023.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Symphony Orchestra's music director will step down next year after 20 years of "beautiful music-making."

Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, the symphony's music director since 2003, announced Thursday his retirement at a Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Board Meeting.

“After 20 years of beautiful music-making with the beloved Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and world-class soloists, I have decided to step down as Music Director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the end of next season,” he said in a news release.

Sitkovetsky was the symphony's seventh music director since its founding in 1959. 

His last season with the symphony will be the 2022-23 season that ends in May 2023.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dave Chappelle refuses to allow onstage attack to 'overshadow' comedy festival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert