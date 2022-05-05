Greensboro Symphony Orchestra music director to retire

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Symphony Orchestra's music director will step down next year after 20 years of "beautiful music-making."

Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, the symphony's music director since 2003, announced Thursday his retirement at a Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Board Meeting.

“After 20 years of beautiful music-making with the beloved Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and world-class soloists, I have decided to step down as Music Director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the end of next season,” he said in a news release.

Sitkovetsky was the symphony's seventh music director since its founding in 1959.

His last season with the symphony will be the 2022-23 season that ends in May 2023.

Check back at greensboro.com for updates.