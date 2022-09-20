Greensboro Symphony to celebrate Hispanic Heritage with concert, LeBauer Park events

Staff Report
GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will join with the Hispanic League to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, with a concert in the nearby Tanger Center and free events at LeBauer Park.
Celebration: Hispanic Heritage Month will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in LeBauer Park, downtown at 208 N. Davie St.
The free event will feature Josie Borges & Mariachi Los Galleros, Alejandro Galvez’s traditional Aztec dancing, Ballet Folclorico Corazón de Mexico, as well as multiple food trucks and family-friendly activities, all leading up to Mariachi Cobre with the Greensboro Symphony streamed live in the park.
The orchestra's season-opening Pops concert features Epcot Center’s Mariachi Cobre taking the stage at 8 p.m. at the nearby Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.
It will be joined by the entire Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
Experience the concert in the park by sitting on a blanket, picking up some dinner at a food truck, and watching the concert streamed live on a massive screen.
To attend the concert at the Tanger Center, single tickets range from $35 to $85.
For more information on tickets, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the box office at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.
