Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to host summer concerts

GREENSBORO — The Carolina Theatre announces the return of the Ghostlight Concert Series, with four summer shows added to the live concert schedule.
Tickets are on sale at CarolinaTheatre.com.
Ghostlights are a tradition almost as old as theater itself. They light the stage when there are no performers, keeping the spirit of the theatre alive. For many months in 2020, the Carolina’s ghostlight was burning bright, ready for live entertainment to return to the stage.
The theater is located at 310 S. Greene St. The Ghostlight Concert Series at the Carolina Theatre is presented with support from ArtsGreensboro.
SISTARS OF JUNETEENTH
June 17, 8 p.m.: SiStars of Juneteenth is a celebration of Black women in the arts, representing every genre, including live painting, hip-hop, dance, music and poetry, together on the Carolina Theatre stage. The night will feature the Triad’s own Alter Egos Band, Carla Simpson, Demi Day, Keisha McKane, Tabia McKinzie, Tyamica Mabry, SunQueen Kelcey and Lavinia Jackson.
Tickets are $17, taxes included. The theater box office will open at 7:30 p.m.
ABIGAIL DOWD ALBUM RELEASE, with opener EARLEINE
June 26, 8 p.m.: The Carolina Theatre welcomes Abigail Dowd with a full band performing her new album "Beautiful Day." Since her 2017 debut album, Dowd has become known throughout the Triad for her soulful voice and classical guitar style combined with the edgy bass of Jason Duff. Now, live together for the first time, they are joined by Joe MacPhail on keyboards, Austin McCall on percussion, Alex McKinney on dobro and pedal steel guitar, and Scott Sawyer on electric guitar.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $18 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 7:30 p.m.
JASME’ KELLY: A TRIBUTE TO NINA SIMONE AND FREEDOM, with opener MYSTI MAYHEM
8 p.m. July 2: Come continue the new-found freedom of American life with this soul-stirring concert recalling the legacy of North Carolina’s own Nina Simone and her influence on music, activism and culture as told by songstress-songwriter Jasme’ Kelly, also known as Lady Jasme’. This show will be a combination of songs by the High Priestess, new classics from The Lady, and audio from interviews with Miss Simone’s family.
Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 7:30 p.m.
COLIN CUTLER ALBUM RELEASE, with VIVA LA MUERTE and LAURA JANE VINCENT
7 p.m. July 24: In a return to the fiery old-time banjo and fiddle-driven sounds of his first release, Colin rejoins forces with Christen Mack of the Zinc Kings for the release of his third album, "Hot Pepper Jam," full of original and traditional songs about misadventures at home and abroad. Cutler and Mack will be joined for the evening by Laura Jane Vincent and Viva La Muerte.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m.
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
• Audience members will be asked to wear masks in the lobby and when moving throughout the theater. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)
• The theater’s concession stand is open, with some small temporary changes made to keep everyone safe and healthy.
• Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theater lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
• All theater restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
• Paperless e-tickets are also now in use for all events.
As a reminder, the Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office remains closed by the ongoing pandemic.
For specific event or ticketing questions, email boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.