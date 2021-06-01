Greensboro's Carolina Theatre to host summer concerts

7 p.m. July 24: In a return to the fiery old-time banjo and fiddle-driven sounds of his first release, Colin rejoins forces with Christen Mack of the Zinc Kings for the release of his third album, "Hot Pepper Jam," full of original and traditional songs about misadventures at home and abroad. Cutler and Mack will be joined for the evening by Laura Jane Vincent and Viva La Muerte.

Tickets are $15 in advance; $20 at the door. Taxes and fees included. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m.

As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to downtown Greensboro, here are the current COVID guidelines in place to keep guests, performers and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:

• Audience members will be asked to wear masks in the lobby and when moving throughout the theater. (Concessions can be enjoyed once seated in the auditorium.)

• The theater’s concession stand is open, with some small temporary changes made to keep everyone safe and healthy.

• Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theater lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.

• All theater restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.