Greensboro's Eastern Music Festival attracts more than 8,000 this summer

"We followed the recommended protocols from local, state and national experts, required COVID-19 vaccinations for all of our participants, conducted prevalence testing, monitored our immediate community, and wore masks entering and exiting crowded indoor settings,” Williams said in the news release.

"We knew that the best way to do what we do so well – educate and nurture young artists – should occur in the studio, on the stage, with all health and safety precautions in place," Williams said.

The new normal was different.

EMF established early on that 2021 could work with some adjustments to accommodate the health and safety protocols: enrolling fewer students housed in single-room dorms, reduced faculty artist ensemble sizes, no outside guest artists, required vaccinations and testing for all EMF participants, online touchless ticketing, socially distanced seating, and 50% capacity for indoor venues.

The quality of education was not diminished, and programming was more tightly focused, the EMF news release said.

EMF will return next summer. Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, from July 25 to July 30, 2022.