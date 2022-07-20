 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Eastern Music Festival

Greensboro's Eastern Music Festival to premiere new work

Avner Dorman

Award-winning, Israeli-born composer, educator and conductor Avner Dorman will premiere his work “How to Love” on Saturday night. It will be performed by the EMF faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra.

 BERND SEYDEL, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — Two composers plan to be in the Eastern Music Festival audience Saturday night when the faculty orchestra performs their works, one with a renowned guitarist playing its world premiere.

Composers Avner Dorman and Paul Frucht will be there for the concert titled “New Perspectives” when the EMF faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra premieres Dorman’s “How to Love.”

It will feature Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux as soloist. Vieaux teaches students in EMF’s classical guitar summit.

The orchestra also will perform Frucht’s “Dawn,” dedicated to the memory of school principal Dawn Hochsprung and 25 others who lost their lives in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and their families.

EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz will conduct the concert, which will conclude with Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.

This summer, EMF altogether will present the world premieres of four works — and the North Carolina premiere of another — at this classical summer festival and school based at Guilford College.

Dorman is an award-winning, Israeli-born composer, educator and conductor who now lives in the United States.

The Washington Post has described him as “wide-ranging, appealing and breathtakingly virtuosic.”

Dorman’s intricate and soulful, 20-minute piece, “How to Love,” was originally written for guitar and strings and is named after a book by Thich Nhat Hanh.

The musical work has four movements, titled after the mantras that the author outlines at the end of the book: “I am here for you,” “I know you are there, and I am happy,” “This is a happy moment” and “You are partly right.”

“‘How to Love’ speaks to the essentials of mindfulness and how to love — how to love oneself, how to listen and understand, be happy, and even disagree,” Dorman said.

“The journey of embracing imperfection in order to love each other fully is explored throughout all the movements,” he said.

Vieaux has been described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful guitarists of his generation.”

In 2015, his solo album “Play” won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

Performing new works has been a passion of Vieaux’s that has fostered premieres of works by many notable composers, including “How to Love.”

Vieaux’s multiple appearances for San Francisco Performances, Caramoor Festival, Ravinia Festival, PCMS, 92nd Street Y, Domaine-Forget and others have helped to cement his reputation as one of the world’s leading guitarists.

Frucht has been hailed by Hearst Media as a “composer with a career to follow.”

His work has been acclaimed for its “sense of lyricism, driving pulse and great urgency” by WQXR-105.9 FM, “jagged beauty” by the Buffalo News and “excellent orchestration” by the Ridgefield Press in Connecticut.

His 10-minute work, “Dawn,” was premiered in April 2013 by members of the Juilliard Orchestra.

“Dawn Hochsprung was an incredible person I had the fortune of meeting when I was a student at Rogers Park Middle School from2000-2003, where she was an assistant principal,” Frucht said in the EMF news release. “I worked with both her and her husband, George, as a member of the National Junior Honor Society.”

“When the tragic events occurred at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, I, like everyone else in the Danbury area, was shocked and deeply saddened,” Frucht said.

“Dawn and George had always stuck out in my mind as not just outstanding teachers, but some of the most caring, genuine and positive people that I had come across during my time growing up in Danbury,” Frucht said. “I felt immediately compelled to write something in memory of her and the other 25 people who lost their lives that day.”

He goes on to say, “I titled the piece ‘Dawn’ not simply because it is dedicated to her, but because the nature of Dawn’s actions on the day of shooting are the inspiration for the character of this piece,” he said.

“When she became aware that her school was in danger, her immediate response was to protect the children of the school,” Frucht said. “She put herself in harm’s way in an entirely selfless act in an effort to save the lives of her students. Her legacy is one of selflessness, positivity and extraordinary courage. This piece celebrates that legacy.”

Gerard Schwarz

EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz

 BEN VAN HOUTEN, PROVIDED

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane

at 336-373-5204 and follow

@dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Want to go?

What: "New Perspectives" concert featuring works by composers Avner Dorman, Paul Frucht and Dmitri Shostakovich. Guitarist Jason Vieaux, guest soloist; conducted by Gerard Schwarz. 

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dana Auditorium, Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro

Tickets: $48 at 336-272-0160 or easternmusicfestival.org

Information: easternmusicfestival.org

Eastern Music Festival in full swing

Most performances are at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., but there are also EMF Encircling the City visits to local libraries and some free recitals.

Don McLean looks back at his masterpiece, 'American Pie'

Fans of the iconic song "American Pie" have sometimes wondered about the lyrics they are singing loudly. Singer-songwriter Don McLean shares the secrets in the new full-length feature documentary, "The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie.'" His masterpiece is packed with cultural references, from Chevrolet to Vietnam War protests and nursey rhymes, while namechecking The Byrds, John Lennon, Charles Manson and James Dean. The lyrics — dreamlike and impressionistic — have been pored over for decades, dissected for meaning. The documentary airs Tuesday on Paramount+.

'I can't be the only one': Docuseries on 'Women Who Rock'

A deep dive into rock 'n' roll's female pioneers like Chaka Khan, Pat Benatar, Mavis Staples and Shania Twain forms the backbone of the fascinating, four-part docuseries "Women Who Rock." The docuseries moves chronologically from the birth of rock 'n' roll, where women weren't taken seriously, to the present day, where they've seized both production credits and technology to blaze their own independent paths. It's been an uphill climb for most. Director Jessica Hopper says the series offers a look at far more than just rock stars but a broader story of America. The series starts Sunday on Epix.

