Greensboro's EMF season to premiere music by 6 living composers

GREENSBORO — This summer's Eastern Music Festival will present the world premieres of new works by five living composers.

A sixth, Giacomo Susani, will present the North Carolina premiere of his work.

The premieres will be part of the program when the nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program returns from June 25 to July 30 to its home base at Guilford College.

The 2022 season will include more than 60 performances by ensembles of varying shapes and sizes at EMF’s home location in the college's Dana Auditorium, as well as other locations in Greensboro, and one performance in Boone at Appalachian State University.

On Saturday nights this season, the faculty's Eastern Festival Orchestra led by EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz featuring guest artists Lara St. John, violin (July 2), Santiago Rodriguez, piano (July 9), and Alexander Toradze, piano (July 30), as well as faculty members Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Jason Vieaux, guitar; and Chris Gekker, trumpet.

EMF canceled the in-person 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then operated at a limited capacity for the summer 2021 season.

“After persevering and making music happen the last two seasons at a limited capacity, we are overjoyed to introduce this summer with full student enrollment, programming and in-person audience numbers,” Schwarz said in this week's season announcement.

“As the lights dim and the sounds of familiar classics and new works begin, we are delighted to fill Dana Auditorium and our other venues once more as we share this beautiful festival with you for the 61st time," Schwarz said.

Complete program details are available at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar. Season tickets are on sale; individual tickets will go on sale on May 20.

"At EMF, we are accustomed to playing the age-old classics, but also relish in the opportunity to show works by new composers," said Erika Frazier, EMF media and communications director.

Schwarz has conducted orchestras in the United States and abroad, and champions composers and new music. He will be among composers presenting a world premiere of his work at EMF, on July 7.

Adolphus Hailstork was born and raised in New York and now lives in Virginia Beach. The world premiere of his work is July 16.

Susani is 27, the youngest composer among the six. An Italian guitarist and composer based in London, his work will premiere on July 19.

Michael Ippolito's music has been performed by leading musicians in venues around the world. His world premiere will be held July 20.

On July 23, EMF will premiere works by Paul Frucht and Avner Dorman.

The double concerto, "Finding Religion," by Frucht will feature Jeff Multer on the violin and Julian Schwarz on the cello.

Hailed as a “composer with a career to follow” by the Hearst Media, Frucht is an American composer whose music has been acclaimed for its “sense of lyricism, driving pulse, and great urgency” (WQXR-105.9FM), “jagged beauty” (Buffalo News) and “excellent orchestration” (Ridgefield Press).

Dorman is an award-winning, Israeli-born composer, educator and conductor.

His piece is titled "How to Love" and will feature Jason Vieaux on guitar.

Other highlights this summer include:

• Signature Performances: Featuring EMF Faculty Artists, students and friends of EMF.

• June 29: Pianist William Wolfram in recital.

• June 30: Faculty and fellows perform an evening dedicated to Bach aptly named “Bach to Bach.”

• July 1: “Orchestral Celebration,” a “pay what you can” evening featuring the Eastern Festival Orchestra and both EMF Young Artist Orchestras showcasing music by Beethoven and Brahms.

• July 6: Euphonium-Tuba Institute showcase featuring performances by esteemed faculty members Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall, the EMF Euphonium-Tuba Ensemble, and the North Carolina Brass Band led by Brian Meixner.

• July 13: EMF and Greensboro Opera present two “I Love Paris” programs of operatic and popular music, 6 and 8 p.m. at Temple Emanuel.

• July 20: “Percussion Explorations” featuring the EMF percussion faculty.

• July 24: EMF String Fellows Recital.

• July 25: “Overtures” by the Eastern Festival Orchestra led by the Festivals’ Conducting Scholars.

• July 27: Classical Guitar Summit featuring performances by faculty members Kami Rowan, JIJI, and Jason Vieaux, and EMF Young Artists, held at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.

• Tuesdays: Chamber Music with the Eastern Chamber Players and a special performance on July 19 by The Mile-End Trio (Jeff Multer, violin; Julian Schwarz, cello; Marika Bournaki, piano).

• Thursday and Fridays: EMF Young Artists Orchestras.

• Student chamber recitals and piano recitals throughout the season.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.