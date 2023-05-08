GREENSBORO — Besides having a genius grant and multiple Grammys along with producing an opera, Greensboro’s eclectic international folk singer is now a Pulitzer Prize winner.

Rhiannon Giddens has won the 2023 Pulitzer in Music for "Omar," her opera about a Black Muslim scholar. The award was given to Giddens along with Michael Abels, who collaborated with her on the work.

“OMG!!! Screaming!!! THANK YOU,” she posted on the Rhiannon Giddens Facebook page, before going on to thank the committee and others.

The day before she was posting about sugar-free banana bread.

The awards are considered the most prestigious in their fields.

The daughter of an African American and American Indian mother and European American father, Greensboro native Giddens explores issues of race in her work, focusing on neglected pieces of American and African American history.

“Omar” is based on the 1831 autobiography of Omar Ibn Said, a West African Muslim scholar who was captured and sold into slavery in South Carolina. “Omar” premiered at the Spoleto Festival USA in 2020 in Charleston.

Friend and singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett choked up while talking about seeing “Omar,” which she calls “amazing” and knowing how much the work meant to Giddens.

“And also being just so proud of my dear old friend and all that she’s accomplished with such integrity and such creativity,” Dossett said. “I am so happy for her. Proud for her.”

Giddens was the co-founder of the old-time, Grammy Award-winning African American string band Carolina Chocolate Drops, in which she sang and played fiddle and banjo. She is also a multiple-nominated solo Grammy nominations as a solo artist, and was awarded a 2017 MacArthur Foundation “genius grant.”

Giddens graduated in 2000 from Ohio’s Oberlin Conservatory, where she studied opera. She returned to her hometown and completed graduate-level studies in vocal performance at UNCG.

In 2022, she starred in the Greensboro Opera's production of "Porgy and Bess" at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

At UNCG, she performed as part of Mark Adamo’s opera “Little Women” in fall 2003 and “Susannah” in spring 2004.

The latter two won first place for the UNCG Opera Theatre in the National Opera Association’s Opera Production Competition.

David Holley, the general and artistic director for Greensboro Opera, conducted Giddens in both. He was also her professor at UNCG.

“A wonderful singer, first, and a great actress," Holley referred to Giddens in 2021. "She’s just a stunning artist on the opera stage."

She and Francesco Turrisi, her partner in music and life, were nominated in 2021 for two Grammy Awards for their album, "They’re Calling Me Home.”