Hip-hop heavyweights coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — The who’s who of hip-hop will perform Oct. 2 in the city as the "Feed the Streetz" Tour “Living Legendz” Edition makes its way to the Greensboro Coliseum.

Rick Ross, Jeezy and Gucci Mane (pictured) along with 2 Chainz, and special guests Fabolous, Lil Kim and Boosie Badazz are all on the bill for the local stop, with DJ Drama slated as the Official Tour DJ.

The aforementioned "Legendz" along with surprise guests along the way will make subsequent stops throughout North America with other official tour dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the coliseum box office. Previously-purchased ‘Feed the Streetz’ tickets will be honored at the Oct. 2 date.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic paused live entertainment, the Feed the Streetz Tour originally had been scheduled for the coliseum on May 2, 2020. It then was rescheduled for Aug. 1, 2020.

The tour is produced by We Are Live Entertainment.

“We’re excited to relaunch the Feed the Streetz Tour paying homage to an amazing group of artists,” We Are Live Entertainment management in a Friday statement. “This is an opportunity for hip-hop fans across the country to experience history in the making. It’s sure to be an epic run.”