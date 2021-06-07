 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Intocable to perform at Tanger Center
0 Comments
top story

Intocable to perform at Tanger Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Intocable, one of the most influential groups in today's Tejano/Norteño music scene, will play on Sept. 17 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com, the Tanger Center announced Monday. 

Intocable's road to success began 20 years ago in Zapata, Mexico. Friends Ricky Muñoz and René Martínez dreamed of bringing their songs to the world as they crafted a unique and extraordinary style of music which fuses Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock.

After years of dedication and passion, their dream became a reality. Intocable continues to entertain and delight audiences in both the United States and Mexico.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Reynolds shared anxiety battle with daughters to show them it’s OK to feel sad or angry

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News