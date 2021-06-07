Intocable to perform at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Intocable, one of the most influential groups in today's Tejano/Norteño music scene, will play on Sept. 17 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at tangercenter.com, the Tanger Center announced Monday.

Intocable's road to success began 20 years ago in Zapata, Mexico. Friends Ricky Muñoz and René Martínez dreamed of bringing their songs to the world as they crafted a unique and extraordinary style of music which fuses Tejano conjunto music, Norteño folk rhythms, pop ballads and rock.

After years of dedication and passion, their dream became a reality. Intocable continues to entertain and delight audiences in both the United States and Mexico.