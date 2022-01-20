Is 1972 the best year ever for great albums? From Aretha and Stevie to Bowie and the Stones, quite possibly

Remarkably, that’s just scratching the surface in a year that also saw standout debut albums by a heady array of artists.

Some of 1972’s most notable maiden efforts came from Steely Dan, Weather Report, Joan Armatrading, Roxy Music, the Eagles, Stephen Stills & Manassas, Malo and Big Star. Matching them stride for stride were the debuts by Jackson Browne, Bette Midler, Bobby Charles, Tanya Tucker, The Raspberries, Pure Prairie League, Neu! and JJ Cale.

All of them sound just as vital to me today as they did back then. They are compelling musical works that exude passion, skill and creativity. And, like the best art, they are portals to a specific time and place that — in many instances — also transcend their time and place.

I could easily make a list of my 72 favorite albums from 1972, with the caveat that it would still be incomplete. Instead, let me sing the praises of five outstanding — but comparatively overlooked — 1972 albums.

Each made just as big an impression on me then as the better-known albums I have already cited. They still do so now.