Is 1972 the best year ever for great albums? From Aretha and Stevie to Bowie and the Stones, quite possibly

Great albums are recorded and released every year, but I can make a very strong argument that 1972 saw more truly great albums released than any year before or since.
To be more precise, I can make dozens of very strong arguments. I’ll start with five.
“Amazing Grace” by Aretha Franklin. “Exile On Main Street” by the Rolling Stones. “Talking Book” by Stevie Wonder (whose similarly classic “Music of My Mind” album came out earlier the same year). “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars” by David Bowie. “Sail Away” by Randy Newman.
Of course, I could make just as strong an argument by citing five equally classic 1972 albums.
“On the Corner” by Miles Davis. “Harvest” by Neil Young. “Give It Up” by Bonnie Raitt. “Superfly” by Curtis Mayfield. “Return to Forever” by Chick Corea.
Or consider these. The Allman Brothers Band’s “Eat a Peach.” The Staple Singers’ “Be Altitude: Respect Yourself.” Todd Rundgren’s “Something/Anything.” Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.” Little Feat’s “Sailin’ Shoes.”
Or these. Archie Shepp’s “Attica Blues.” Van Morrison’s “St. Dominic’s Preview,” Sandy Denny’s “Sandy.” Paul Simon’s “Paul Simon.” Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?”
Remarkably, that’s just scratching the surface in a year that also saw standout debut albums by a heady array of artists.
Some of 1972’s most notable maiden efforts came from Steely Dan, Weather Report, Joan Armatrading, Roxy Music, the Eagles, Stephen Stills & Manassas, Malo and Big Star. Matching them stride for stride were the debuts by Jackson Browne, Bette Midler, Bobby Charles, Tanya Tucker, The Raspberries, Pure Prairie League, Neu! and JJ Cale.
All of them sound just as vital to me today as they did back then. They are compelling musical works that exude passion, skill and creativity. And, like the best art, they are portals to a specific time and place that — in many instances — also transcend their time and place.
I could easily make a list of my 72 favorite albums from 1972, with the caveat that it would still be incomplete. Instead, let me sing the praises of five outstanding — but comparatively overlooked — 1972 albums.
Each made just as big an impression on me then as the better-known albums I have already cited. They still do so now.
Joni Mitchell, “For the Roses.” Because it was released directly in between two of Joni Mitchell’s most sublime albums, 1971’s “Blue” and 1974’s “Court & Spark,” “For the Roses” is too often seen as a lesser work. To the contrary, this beguiling dozen-song album is a vital bridge between her sophisticated folk-music stylings and the more deep dive into jazz she was soon to take.
Ornette Coleman, “Science Fiction.” Modern jazz visionary Ornette Coleman’s enchantingly otherworldly “Science Fiction” was like nothing else in 1972. It sounds no less singular or astonishing now. The only album I know of that features both groundbreaking Indian vocal star Asha Puthli and American poet (and Jimi Hendrix biographer) David Henderson, “Science Fiction” easily lives up to its name. Coleman’s expertly deployed fusion of Afrofuturism, jazz, contemporary classical and what has since come to be known as world music was so far ahead of its time that it sounds just as fresh and vital today.
Gentle Giant, “Three Friends.” English quintet Gentle Giant’s third album constructs a blend of intricate rock, jazzy sonorities, Renaissance-era madrigals and neo-classical music (which, at times, suggests Bartok by way of Hendrix). Of special note is Gentle Giant’s deft command of hocketing, a 13th century singing style in which different notes are assigned to different voices.
Frank Zappa, “The Grand Wazoo.” Musical maverick Frank Zappa, members of his band, The Mothers of Invention, and some of the top players in jazz of the early 1970s on “The Grand Wazoo.” It explodes with brassy velocity one moment and glides with finely calibrated poise the next. One of Zappa’s most fully realized works, then and now, the album offers an unlikely but thrilling marriage of funk and opera (on “Cletus Awreetus-Awrightus”), two jazz waltzes, a bluesy shuffle and more.
Glencoe, “Glencoe.” This wonderfully talented four-man U.K. band never rose from obscurity, although two of its members later achieved broad European success in Ian Dury & The Blockheads. Glencoe’s debut album showcases the group’s ability to play and sing with impressive finesse and muscularity, to rock out one moment, then glide through a tender ballad the next. and make each sound like perfectly matched companion pieces.