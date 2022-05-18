It's outdoor summer concert season, and we've gathered 17 concert series around the Triad

It’s time to get outside, have a picnic and listen to some live music. We’ve rounded up 17 outdoor music series in and around Greensboro. It’s enough to last all summer long. All concert dates and acts are subject to change.

Here are some upcoming concerts:

Tunes @ Noon

Tunes @ Noon will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

Admission is free. Bring your lunch or buy lunch from local food trucks. To see which food trucks will be on-site, go to greensborodowntownparks.org/thingstodo.

Food trucks arrive at 11 a.m., music starts at 11:30.

The schedule will be:

May 20: Folkknot (sea shanty band)

May 27: Jeff Tucker (singer/songwriter with rock, variety)

June 3: Colin Cutler (singer/songwriter with folk)

June 10: Mistura (jazz, Spanish, Brazilian bossa nova)

June 17: (Juneteenth) Debbie the Artist (acoustic soul)

June 24: To be announced

July 1: John Mark Ridge Music (country, rock, blues, bluegrass, gospel)

July 8: Abby Lane

July 15: Bill West (singer/songwriter)

July 22: jstory

July 29: To be announced

Aug. 5: Lyn Koonce (singer/songwriter)

Aug. 12: Gregory Musgrove (blues)

Aug. 19: Vanity Wyze (R&B, hip-hop)

Aug. 26: Sam Frazier (singer/songwriter)

Sept. 2: Brad Newell & String Thing (singer/songwriter with bluegrass, folk, blues, jazz)

Sept. 16: To be announced

Sept. 23: Goin’ Nowhere (classic rock)

Sept. 30: Carrie Marshall (acoustic piano pop)

Oct. 7: Daniel DeLorenzo (jazz)

Oct. 14: Tre.Charles (alternative, indie, R&B, soul)

Oct. 21: Rob Massengale (variety)

Oct. 28: Andrew Kasab (singer/songwriter with guitarist, harp guitarist)

Call 336-373-7533 or visit greensborodowntownparks.org.

MUSEP

Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) concert series will return for its 43rd season with concerts in parks around Greensboro.

Concerts are free but donations are accepted.

Food trucks will be on-site, although guests can bring picnics.

Bring blankets or lawn chairs.

The schedule will be:

6 p.m. June 5: The Greensboro Big Band (jazz/swing) at Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St. Food trucks: Slush Rush and Taqueria El Azteca

6 p.m. June 12: The Philharmonia of Greensboro (classical/pops) at Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Drive. Food trucks: Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook

2:30 p.m. June 19: Juneteenth Gospel Superfest — Interfaith Celebration (gospel) hosted by the Juneteenth GSO Fest with support from Creative Greensboro at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive

6 p.m. June 26: The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. Food trucks Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook

6 p.m. July 10: Sunqueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) at Latham Park, W. Wendover Avenue at Latham and Cridland roads. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering

6 p.m. July 17: The Beauty Operators (blues/indie/rock) at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Taqueria El Azteca

6 p.m. July 24: A Sign of the Times (jazz/R&B) at Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Hot Diggity Dog

6 p.m. July 31: Nu Blu (bluegrass) at Country Park Shelter 7, 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Food trucks: Slush Rush and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering

6 p.m. Aug. 7: doby (funk/soul) at Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Road. Food trucks Slush Rush and Hot Diggity Dog

6 p.m. Aug. 14: West End Mambo (salsa) at White Oak Amphitheater, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. Concessions available on-site

6 p.m. Aug. 21: Knights of Soul (funk/R&B) at Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Drive. Food trucks: Scoop Zone and Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering

6 p.m. Aug. 28: Emanuel Wynter (neo-soul) and Freeport Jazz (contemporary jazz) at Hester Park, 3906 Betula St. Food trucks: Sweet Cold Treats and Funnel Cakes and Off the Hook

In case of bad weather, cancellation notices will be posted on creativegreensboro.com, facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro or instagram.com/creativegreensboro.

Saturday City Sunsets

Saturday City Sunsets outdoor concert series will be 7 to 9 p.m. at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. in Greensboro.

Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. A food truck and brewery, as well as a couple of crafts vendors will be onsite.

The schedule will be:

June 4: Alter Egos Band & Show (R&B, soul)

June 11: Wake Moody (R&B, rock, pop)

June 18: (Juneteenth) Gregory Amos (soul, inspirational)

June 25: Gooseberry Jam (roots, rock)

July 2: Drew Foust (roots, rock, soul)

July 9: Abigail Dowd (folk, rock, blues)

July 16: The Grand Ole Uproar (rock, Americana, hippie-tonk)

July 23: Pure Fiyah (reggae)

July 30: Ashley Virginia (indie-folk)

Aug. 6: SunQueen Kelcey & The Soular Flares (R&B, soul)

Aug. 13: Casey Noel (singer/songwriter)

Aug. 20: Mike Wawa & Geigespazz (electronic)

Aug. 27: MoSoul (R&B, neo-soul)

Call 336-373-7533 or visit greensborodowntownparks.org.

Arts Splash

High Point Arts Council will hold its annual summer outdoor concert series, Arts Splash, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays at locations around High Point.

Admission is free. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners. No alcohol.

The schedule will be:

June 5: Freeport Jazz (jazz) at Washington Terrace Park, 101 Gordon St., High Point

June 19: Carolina Soul Band (R&B, soul) at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point

July 17: Band to be announced. At Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point

July 31: Donna Hughes & Friends (indie, folk) at High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point

Aug. 14: To be announced. At GTCC Amphitheater, 901 S. Main St., High Point

Aug. 28: Legacy Motown (Motown tribute) at Mendenhall Transportation Terminal, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point

Call 336-889-ARTS (2787) after 4 p.m. the day of the concert or visit highpointarts.org.

Music-in-the-Park

Music-in-the-Park will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Summerfield Community Park Amphitheatre, 5404 Centerfield Road in Summerfield.

The schedule will be:

June 18: Special Occasion Band (variety) with Pearl’s Kitchen Food Truck and Kona Ice

July 16: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock) with Taco Bros Food Truck and Kona Ice

Aug. 20: The Holiday Band (Southern soul, beach, classic rock) with a TBA food truck and Kona Ice

Rock’n in the Park

Rock’n in the Park concert series will be at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.

Friday concerts will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

Admission is free. Food trucks will be on-site. Bring blankets or chairs.

The schedule will be:

May 20: Stephanie Quayle (country) with opener Casey Noel (singer/songwriter)

June 10: Live Wire (AC/DC tribute band) with opener Joey Whitaker (rock)

July 15: Rumours ATL (Fleetwood Mac tribute band) with opener Trouvaille (cover band)

Aug. 5: Who’s Bad (Michael Jackson tribute band) with opener Marvelous Funkshun (funk, blues, rock, jam)

Sunday Concerts

Sunday Concerts will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Bicentennial Park, 135 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro.

Admission is free. Food trucks will be on-site. Bring blankets or chairs.

The schedule will be:

June 5: Sand Band (Carolina beach music)

July 10: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (R&B, soul)

July 24: The Castaways (beach, country, Top 40, Southern rock)

Aug. 21: Mason Lovette (country)

Sept. 5: Cat5 Band (beach)

Musical Chairs

The Musical Chairs Concert Series will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at five locations around Alamance County.

The shows are free. Bring picnics, blankets and chairs.

The schedule will be:

May 20: Island Time Band (tropical rock) at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane

May 27: Sweet T & the Biscuits (acoustic covers) at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

June 3: West End Mambo (salsa, Latin, jazz) at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

June 10: Retro Band (R&B, soul, funk, dance, country, pop) at Burlington City Park, 1288 S. Main St., Burlington

June 17: Dear Sister (rock, pop) at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane

June 24: Love & Valor (Americana, folk) at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

July 1: Graymatter (rock) at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham

July 8: Final Touch & Artofunk (variety) at North Park, 849 Sharpe Road, Burlington

July 15: Indian Outlaw (Tim McGraw tribute band) at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane

July 22: Megan Doss Band (country) at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

July 29: Rock Steady (rock, country, R&B, blues) at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham

Aug. 5: Back Porch Orchestra (country) at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road, Graham

Aug. 12: Part Time Party Band (variety) at Burlington City Park, 1288 S. Main St., Burlington

Aug. 19: Red Dirt Revival (country) at Fourth Street, 100 N. Fourth St., Mebane

Aug. 26: Carri & the Good Watts (variety) at Historic Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington

In case of rain, concerts are canceled.

Call 336-226-4495 or visit alamancearts.org.

Music in the Park

Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park will be at the amphitheater at Oak Ridge Town Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge.

Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Food and drinks will be for sale. No alcohol.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted and go to the band.

The schedule will be:

6:30 p.m. June 11: Never Too Late (Bluegrass)

6 p.m. July 9: Ghosts of Liberty (blues, folk) and Barefoot Modern (Americana folk, rock)

6:30 p.m. Aug. 13: 80z Nation (‘80s pop)

5:30 p.m. Oct. 8: Twin County Ramblers (Old Time/Bluegrass) and The Robertson Boys (Americana/gospel/country)

Groovin’ on the Green

Groovin’ on the Green at Depot Stage at Burke and Main streets, Gibsonville, are from 7 to 9 p.m.

Bring blankets and chairs.

Admission is free. Food and drinks sold within walking (and listening) distance.

The schedule will be:

June 4: Alamance Jazz Band (jazz)

June 18: Counterclockwise String Band (traditional and contemporary bluegrass)

July 2: The Magnificents (rock)

July 16: Rusty Dusty String Band (bluegrass, roots)

Aug. 6: Cap’n Dar & Friends (‘60s-’80s)

Aug. 20: Love & Valor (Americana, folk)

Call 336-449-7241 or visit gibsonville.net.

Concerts on the Square

Downtown Reidsville will host Concerts on the Square from 7 to 9 p.m. at 303 S Scales St. in Reidsville.

Reidsville Chamber will host a beer garden.

Bring a blanket or chair. Admission is free.

The schedule will be:

June 25: Ace Party Band (pop, Top 40)

July 23: Tell Me Lies (Fleetwood Mac tribute)

Aug. 27: 80’z Nation (‘80s tribute)

Sept. 24: Juke Box Rehab (country rock)

Call 336-347-2381 or visit riseupreidsville.com.

Thursdays at Seven

Graham Recreation and Parks will present Thursdays at Seven concert series at 135 W. Elm St. in downtown Graham. Concerts start at 7 p.m.

The schedule will be:

May 26: The Holiday Band (Southern soul, beach, classic rock)

June 23: The Pink Slips Band (R&B, soul)

July 28: Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot (R&B, soul)

Aug. 25: The Konnection (variety)

Sept. 8: East Coast Rhythm & Blues (beach, Motown, soul, oldies)

Sept. 22: Mason Lovette Band (country, Southern rock, blues)

Call 336-513-5510 or visit cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-thursdays-at-7.

Market & Music

Market & Music will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at Commerce Square, 128 Commerce Square in downtown Randleman.

Food trucks will arrive at 5 p.m. The bands will play from 7 to 10 p.m. The farmers market will be open from 5 to 10 p.m.

The schedule will be:

May 20: Cat 5 Band (variety)

June 3: Red Dirt Revival (country)

July 15: U.B.U. Band (Carolina shag)

July 29: Bantumn Rooster (classic rock, beach, funk, dance, Top 40)

Aug. 13: To be announced

Aug. 27: Marsha Morgan Band (variety)

Sept. 10: Too Much Sylvia (variety)

Call 336-495-7525 or visit randlemanchamber.com/market-music.

Summer Parks Concert Series

The Arts Council and Forsyth County will present its Summer Parks Concert Series at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons, and Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville.

Concerts are free and family friendly. Food trucks and refreshments will be for sale. Bring blankets, chairs and picnics. No alcohol permitted.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the music starts at 5 p.m.

June 5: West End Mambo (salsa) at Tanglewood Park

June 19: A Juneteenth Celebration featuring Gospel Music from Jamera McQueen Smith and Matelyn Alicia at Tanglewood Park

July 3: Salem Band (wind ensembles) and Letters From Home (USO-type show) at Triad Park

￼July 17: The Martha Bassett Show (roots, Americana) at Triad Park

July 24: Envision (variety) at Tanglewood Park

Aug. 14: The Collection (indie, alt-pop) at Triad Park

Downtown Jazz Series

Downtown Jazz Series will be at 6:30 p.m. at Corpening Plaza at 237 W. First St. in Winston-Salem.

Admission is free.

The schedule will be:

June 24: Jessy J with Reggie Buie opening

July 8: Marcus Johnson with Mia Thompson opening

July 22: Lin Rountree with Vincent Crenshaw opening

Aug. 12: Marcus Anderson with Titus Gant opening

Aug. 26: Terrence Young with Scott Marvill opening

Call 336-354-1500 or visit downtownws.com/music.

Summer on Liberty

Summer on Liberty will be at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

Admission is free.

The schedule will be:

June 25: The Bo Stevens (throwback country)

July 2: Smitty & the Jumpstarters (swing rock)

July 9: Envision (variety)

July 16: Withdrew (rock)

July 23: West End Mambo (salsa)

July 30: Camel City Yacht Club (soft rock)

Aug. 6: O.S.P. Band (high-energy variety, covers)

Aug. 13: Tupelo Crush (rock, alt-country)

Aug. 20: Karon Click & The Hot Licks (jump swing, upbeat blues)

Aug. 27: Phase Band (variety, soul R&B)

Call 336-354-1500 or visit downtownws.com/music.

Friday Flavors Concert Series

Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N. in Stokesdale, will host its annual Friday Flavors Concert Series this summer.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. and are held rain or shine (outdoors in fair weather, indoors if rain). Tickets are $10 in advance at stonefieldcellars.com for reserved seating or at the door.

Bring chairs or reserve a bistro or picnic table by calling 336-644-9908.

Wine, beer and food will be for sale. No outside food or alcohol permitted. No pets.

The schedule will be:

June 3: Radio Revolver (rock) with food by Taco Bros (tacos, burritos, quesadillas)

June 10: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul, funk) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)

June 17: Joy Band (Americana, jazz, indie, folk) with Zeko’s-2-Go (pitas, Phillysteaks, chicken, vegetarian options)

June 24: Coia Full Band (indie rock) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk sauce)

July 1: WristBand (classic blues, Southern rock) with food by Saucey Chick (gourmet sauced food)

July 8: Galfean (Celtic) with food by Lobster Dogs (lobster, crab, shrimp, chicken, vegetarian)

July 15: Second Glance Band (rock, country, blues) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)

July 22: City Dirt Trio (Acoustic rock/Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce)

July 29: Room 42 (rock, country, blues) with food by Rockin’ Moroccan (Mediterranean plates, burgers, vegetarian options)

Aug. 5: The Ghosts of Liberty (Tyler and Emma Millard) with food by Taco Bros (tacos, burritos, quesadillas)

Aug. 12: Radio Revolver (rock) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)

Aug. 19: Gipsy Danger (folk-rock) with food by Saucey Chick (gourmet sauced food)

Aug. 26: Nu-Blu (progressive bluegrass) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce)

Sept. 2: 60 Watt Combo (rock, blues) with food by Taco Bros (tacos, burritos, quesadillas)

Sept. 9: Sweet T and the Biscuits (acoustic covers) with food by Marty’s BBQ

Sept. 16: 12M Case Band (rock) with food by Big Cheese (burgers and more)

Sept. 23: Magnolia Green WS (roots-rock and Americana) with food by Smoke City (hibachi with a twist and Monk Sauce)

Sept. 30: Moxie Band (classic R&B, soul and funk) with food by West Coast Wanderer (meat or veggie on grilled naan and more)

Call 336-644-9908 or visit stonefieldcellars.com.