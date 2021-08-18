 Skip to main content
James Taylor, Jackson Browne coming to Greensboro Coliseum
GREENSBORO — Legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor & His All-Star Band, with special guest Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his band will perform Nov. 19 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Tickets will be $60.50, $80.50 and $120.50. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Ticketmaster.com, the coliseum announced Wednesday. 

Taylor and Browne have been touring together, and will perform Thursday at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania.  

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 40 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired.

Inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the world-renowned artist has sold more than 100 million albums since he was first signed by The Beatles to their Apple Records label, won multiple Grammy Awards, and has earned multiple gold, platinum, or multi-platinum awards.

His Greatest Hits album alone sold more than 10 million copies. In 2015, James was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, he was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honor.

More than just a best-selling artist and legendary singer-songwriter, Jackson Browne has become an institution in American music, selling over 18 million albums in the United States.

