Jamey Johnson will perform at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Jamey Johnson hasn't released an album of original music in a dozen years. But he's played the unreleased "21 Guns" at a couple of recent shows.

"I don't do new songs very often," Johnson told the crowd at a recent concert. "I wrote one a couple of weeks ago. It's about an old friend of mine in the Marine Corps."

It remains to be seen if "21 Guns" will be on Sunday's setlist at White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. But it's certain that the show will include his classics, such as the 2008's award-winning "In Color," along with a bunch of well-selected covers that pay homage to country's great songwriters and his outlaw heroes, and keep their music alive.

"Townes Van Zandt's not around anymore to sing his songs, so somebody's got to sing them," Johnson said, according to Saving Country Music. "Vern Gosdin, he's not here today. Neither is Merle Haggard and neither is George Jones. And without people like me out there covering those songs, they just stop. If nobody was singing Johnny Cash, there's a whole generation that would grow up without Johnny Cash. And if you ask me, that's not going to be a good world."

The burly, bearded 47-year-old Alabaman rightfully considers himself to be the heir to Haggard and Waylon Jennings and, as a songwriter, Kris Kristofferson. In his two decades in the country industry, he has assumed their outlaw mantle.

Moving from Montgomery, Ala., to Nashville, Tenn., about 20 years ago, Johnson, like Willie Nelson, first got noticed as a songwriter, penning "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" and "I Got My Game On" for Trace Adkins. But, again like Willie, his initial album fizzled, and he got dropped from BNA Records.

Then came "That Lonesome Song." Initially self-released only on the internet, the 2008 album captured Johnson's deep baritone and captivating songwriting, got him signed by Mercury Nashville and generated the top-10 hit "In Color."

Johnson followed that critically acclaimed record two years later with "The Guitar Song," a two-album set that revisited classic country themes, balancing them with covers of Keith Whitley and Kristofferson — another indicator of where Johnson comes from.

Two years later came "Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran," on which Johnson rounded up the likes of Haggard, Nelson, George Strait and Emmylou Harris to pay tribute to the late writer of "Make the World Go Away," "I Fall to Pieces" and "A-11."

Not surprisingly, given his recording recalcitrance and soft-spoken independent streak, Johnson wore out his welcome at Mercury. Leaving the major label for one he owns, Big Gassed Records, he's released a couple of singles since 2015.

That, he told Rolling Stone in 2021, is because his shows now stand in for albums he hasn't made.

"It's almost like that little two-hour session on the stage has taken the place of making a record for me because every night, it's a record," Johnson told Rolling Stone last year. "My shows vary. I'll do whatever comes to mind at a show, whether it's something new or some cover."