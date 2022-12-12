Janet Jackson announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 tour, including a stop in N.C.

Janet Jackson is set to launch her first concert tour since 2019 with a 33-city trek in the coming year.
The “Together Again 2023” tour opens April 14 in Florida and concludes June 21 in Seattle. Veteran rapper Ludacris will be the opening act for all of the shows.
Jackson performed at four festivals in 2022. Those were her only live dates since 2019, the same year she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Her “Black Diamond” tour was announced in early February 2020. It was subsequently canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and her “Black Diamond” album release was shelved.
That yet-to-be-heard album reunites Jackson with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, who first teamed with Jackson on her 1986 breakthrough album, “Control.” Her collaborators on “Black Diamond” include Siedah Garret, Darrel Randle, Earth, Wind & Fire’s Ralph Johnson and Marcel East, the brother of San Diego-bred bass great Nathan East.
Will Jackson’s new tour coincide with the belated release of “Black Diamond?” That remains to be seen.
On Sunday evening, Jackson posted a message on her Facebook page that read: “Hey you guys, tune into my instagram live page at 8:50 am est for a special announcement!”
On Monday morning, she announced: “There will be new music,” but offered no specifics. She also said: “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”
Tickets will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at livenation.com. Several pre-sale options are available at tinyurl.com/4un3f3d6.
Janet Jackson “Together Again 2023” tour dates:
Friday, April 14: Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Live
Wednesday, April 19: Orlando, FL, Amway Center
Friday, April 21: Savannah, GA, Enmarket Arena
Saturday, April 22: Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena
Tuesday, April 25: Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
Thursday, April 27: Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
Saturday, April 29: Memphis, TN, FedEx Forum
Sunday, April 30: St Louis, MO, Enterprise Center
Tuesday, May 2: Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
Thursday, May 4: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, May 6: Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, May 9: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
Friday May 12: Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion
Saturday, May 13: Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
Sunday, May 14: Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loans Amp
Thursday, May 18: Mashantucket, CN, Foxwoods Casino
Friday May 19: Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
Saturday, May 20: Atlantic City, NJ, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Tuesday, May 23: Toronto, Ontario, Budweiser Stage
Wed May 24: Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
Friday May 26: Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center
Saturday, May 27: Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago
Sunday, May 28: Milwaukee, WI, American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Tuesday, May 30: St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center
Friday June: 2 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion
Saturday, June 3: Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Pavilion
Sunday, June 4: Austin, TX, Moody Center
Wed June 7: Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion
Friday June 9: Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 10: Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
Sunday, June 11: San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday June 16: Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tuesday, June 20: Portland, OR, Moda Center
Wednesday, June 21: Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena