Jason Isbell to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit will perform Feb. 1 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, as part of their Live 2023 tour.

Special guest Peter One will join them.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com.

Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of "Southeastern." His next two albums, "Something More Than Free" (2015) and "The Nashville Sound" (2017), won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song.

Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was featured in the 2019 reboot of "A Star Is Born." His most recent full-length album, "Reunions" (2020), is a critically-acclaimed collection of 10 new songs that showcases an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence.

In April 2021, it was announced that Isbell would appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

In October 2021, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released a special new covers album, "Georgia Blue."

Created to celebrate Georgia’s role in the 2020 election, the record consists of new versions of 13 songs with ties to the state, including tracks originally recorded by Georgia natives R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & The Pips, The Allman Brothers Band and Vic Chesnutt.

All proceeds will benefit three non-profit organizations: Black Voters Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia STAND-UP.