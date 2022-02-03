John Ford Coley, Jim Stafford bring back '70s memories

His audience likely will hear “Love is the Answer,” “Nights are Forever Without You,” “We Never Have to Say Goodbye Again,” “It’s Sad to Belong” and “Gone Too Far.”

Sometimes he plays other songs, such as “Long Way Home,” “Westward Wind” and “Soldier in the Rain.”

He’ll also do one or two new songs, he said, “so that hopefully people can build some new memories.”

But Coley does more than sing.

“It’s not so much about playing song after song after song,” Coley said. “We talk, we laugh, we tell jokes and stories. And I’ve discovered that people actually enjoy the stories as much as they do the music. ‘How did that song get written?’ ‘Who were you with?’”

“And we laugh a lot,” Coley said. “We don’t talk politics. And we don’t talk religion. I can talk both very well. But that’s not the place for it. We go there to go down memory lane and to laugh and enjoy an evening.”

He includes many of his stories in his autobiography, “Backstage Pass,” and prepares to start another, “Backstage Pass 2, or The Roadies Ate All the Food.”

