Josh Groban reschedules Tanger Center concert

GREENSBORO — Josh Groban, originally scheduled to sing at the March 2020 grand opening of the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, will now perform there on Oct. 2.
Tickets are on sale now at TangerCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. Tickets for Groban’s previously-scheduled concert at Tanger Center on March 20, 2020 will be honored at the Oct. 2 show.
Tickets start at $65.
The new downtown Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. had been scheduled to open in March 2020, but the opening was postponed by the COVD-19 pandemic. A new grand opening date has not been announced.
Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, the Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums (more than 35 million sold worldwide), live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.
He has appeared feature films such as "Crazy, Stupid, Love," "The Hollars," "Coffee Town" and "Muppets Most Wanted," as well as on NBC’s "The Office," FX’s "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and CBS’ "The Crazy Ones."
In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, “one of the best musicals of the decade." He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017.
In 2018, he starred in the Netflix series, "The Good Cop," that made its debut on the streaming platform Sept. 21. On the same day, he unveiled his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records], which featured nine tracks co-written by the superstar in addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles.
Groban debuted his "Great Big Radio City Show" at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day 2020 and is excited to resume his residency there in April 2022. Until then, Groban released his new album "Harmony," a collection of timeless songs and two originals, available everywhere on Nov. 20. To support the release of "Harmony," Groban performed a series of intimate livestream concerts filmed in-person and livestreamed directly to audiences all over the world: a concert of Broadway favorites on Oct. 3, a show featuring selections from "Harmony" on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day), and his first-ever holiday concert on Dec. 19.
He kicked off 2021 with the release of "Harmony Deluxe," on Feb. 26, and performed a special livestream concert on Valentine’s Day.