Josh Groban reschedules Tanger Center concert

In 2017, he concluded his Broadway run in "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812," which Time Out New York called, “one of the best musicals of the decade." He co-hosted the Tony Awards to widespread enthusiasm worldwide after garnering his first nomination in 2017.

In 2018, he starred in the Netflix series, "The Good Cop," that made its debut on the streaming platform Sept. 21. On the same day, he unveiled his eighth full-length studio offering, "Bridges" [Reprise Records], which featured nine tracks co-written by the superstar in addition to duets with Andrea Bocelli, Sarah McLachlan and Jennifer Nettles.

Groban debuted his "Great Big Radio City Show" at Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day 2020 and is excited to resume his residency there in April 2022. Until then, Groban released his new album "Harmony," a collection of timeless songs and two originals, available everywhere on Nov. 20. To support the release of "Harmony," Groban performed a series of intimate livestream concerts filmed in-person and livestreamed directly to audiences all over the world: a concert of Broadway favorites on Oct. 3, a show featuring selections from "Harmony" on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day), and his first-ever holiday concert on Dec. 19.