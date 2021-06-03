'Just grateful': A&T's Victor Solomon talks about his time on 'The Voice' and the future

GREENSBORO — He was coached by John Legend and Snoop Dogg.

He was complimented by The Temptations and Smokey Robinson.

He was a finalist among scores of other aspiring singers in front of a national TV audience.

It all happened for Victor Solomon after the N.C. A&T senior was selected to appear on "The Voice," NBC's singing competition which is in its 20th season.

Solomon, 22, sang a variety of selections, ranging from R&B to blues to gospel on his way to fifth place.

"The experience has been an incredible experience, and I'm just grateful to have been a part of it," Solomon said this week from Detroit.

Solomon expressed gratitude for his time on the show, meeting "incredible artists, incredible contestants and making some really good friends that I'll have for the rest of my life."

Soul singer and Philadelphia native Cam Anthony garnered enough votes from America to be named this season's winner.

"I am very excited for my brother Cam that he was able to take that crown," Solomon said. "No matter the outcome, I do believe I left everything out on the stage and no placement on a show will determine my future and my career."