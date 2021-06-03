'Just grateful': A&T's Victor Solomon talks about his time on 'The Voice' and the future

GREENSBORO — He was coached by John Legend and Snoop Dogg.
He was complimented by The Temptations and Smokey Robinson.
He was a finalist among scores of other aspiring singers in front of a national TV audience.
It all happened for Victor Solomon after the N.C. A&T senior was selected to appear on "The Voice," NBC's singing competition which is in its 20th season.
Solomon, 22, sang a variety of selections, ranging from R&B to blues to gospel on his way to fifth place.
"The experience has been an incredible experience, and I'm just grateful to have been a part of it," Solomon said this week from Detroit.
Solomon expressed gratitude for his time on the show, meeting "incredible artists, incredible contestants and making some really good friends that I'll have for the rest of my life."
Soul singer and Philadelphia native Cam Anthony garnered enough votes from America to be named this season's winner.
"I am very excited for my brother Cam that he was able to take that crown," Solomon said. "No matter the outcome, I do believe I left everything out on the stage and no placement on a show will determine my future and my career."
He isn't the first contestant on "The Voice" with local connections. Greensboro's Vanessa Ferguson made it to the top eight out of 48 contestants in 2017. Randolph County native Caeland Garner appeared on Season 15 in 2018.
Now, Solomon looks ahead.
Thanks to "The Voice," he has lined up several gigs for summer, fall and next year to sing at weddings and at a baseball game and gala in his hometown of Peoria, Ill.
"It makes me feel good, and it’s helping me stay busy and keep my mind focused on moving forward," he said.
This weekend, Solomon will return to Greensboro between commitments.
Come fall, he will complete requirements at A&T for a bachelor's degree in business management.
And he will continue to work on his music.
Solomon began singing in church at 6 years old. He won his eighth grade talent show by singing John Legend's "Ordinary People."
In the first episode of this season's "The Voice," which aired March 1, Solomon auditioned by singing the Common and Legend hit "Glory." The song appeared in the 2014 film "Selma" and won an Academy Award for best original song.
During his audition, three of the show's four judges — country star Blake Shelton, pop sensation Nick Jonas and Legend — turned their chairs around to face Solomon, signaling they wanted to work with him.
"The best thing that happened is just getting a chair turned," Solomon said.
He and Legend even sang a chorus of "Ordinary People" together.
"He was a really good coach for me," Solomon said of Legend. "Working with him on the season was really a highlight."
Another highlight: performing Beyoncé's song "Freedom." Legend got Beyoncé's approval on Solomon's behalf.
In his career, Solomon said he plans to pursue mostly gospel music, along with inspirational music and love songs. He hopes to win Grammy Awards.
"I really just hope to make it into the industry as an artist in general and to be able to travel worldwide and go on tour," Solomon said. "I am really excited for my future in the music industry."
He offers this advice to other artists aiming for "The Voice" or other TV competition shows.
"No matter what it is — if it’s singing, dancing, drawing, painting — always work on your craft and always keep the mindset that there is room for growth and go for your dreams," he said. "Don’t be afraid and keep God first and everything will fall in line."
