Kate Bush is enjoying her ‘Stranger Things’ moment: ‘It’s all really exciting!’

Christi Carras Los Angeles Times
Kate Bush loves “Stranger Things” almost as much as “Stranger Things” fans love Kate Bush.
The English singer-songwriter, whose music features prominently in Season 4 of the hit Netflix series, responded enthusiastically Sunday to the recent wave of support from listeners — old and new.
The 63-year-old musician’s statement comes about a week after the fourth chapter of “Stranger Things” premiered and her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” began climbing the music charts. Without giving too much away, the eerie tune plays a key role throughout the season as Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) favorite song.
“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of ‘Stranger Things’ has recently been released on Netflix,” Bush wrote in a message posted on her website.
“It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show — I love it, too!”
- How to get rid of grass growing in garden beds
- Summerfield slaughter decades ago ended in deaths of couple, two sons
- Former state trooper from Browns Summit sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison
- Car wreck victim dies, Greensboro police say
- Pine Hall woman faces felony charge in connection with Mayodan man's death
- Enough is enough': Greensboro officer indicted, fired over shooting death
- Ex-nurse sentenced for ‘tampering’ with opioids at Triad hospital. She took drugs, replaced them with saline, investigators say.
- Home alone: Greensboro, struggling to attract residents, hoping for a comeback
- Person shot in Greensboro late Friday afternoon, police say
- Wrapping a car in vinyl? What to know before getting it done
- High Point police: State agency now investigating nonprofit rescue after more than 30 dogs were removed from property
- Police: Six people hospitalized since early Sunday after several shootings, stabbing, reported in Greensboro
- Holly Weaver: TO BAN IT OR NOT? A local teacher fights for the right to teach a book
- WFMY's Julie Luck on being cancer-free: 'I'm so grateful to get to this point'
- Guilford County elections board to consider complaint involving school bond
As of Saturday, “Running Up That Hill” was No. 1 on Spotify’s Top 50 and No. 3 on Apple Music — competing with singles from modern hitmakers such as Bad Bunny and Harry Styles. The throwback jam makes its “Stranger Things” debut in the Season 4 premiere before serving as a major plot device in the fourth episode, which centers on Max, a member of the show’s teen ensemble.
The second half of the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” a sci-fi series set in the 1980s, will be available to stream July 1 on Netflix. Other retro cuts on the Season 4 soundtrack include the Beach Boys’ rendition of “California Dreamin’” (originally performed by the Mamas & the Papas), “Psycho Killer” by the Talking Heads and “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive.
“It’s all really exciting!” Bush continued in her statement. “Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”
Other Kate Bush songs
Can't stop listening to "Running Up That Hill"? Here are 10 more great Kate Bush songs:
1. "Wuthering Heights" (1978). As a precocious songwriter in the mid-1970s, Bush drew early attention from Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, and at 19 released her first album, 1978's "The Kick Inside." Bush charted her first British No. 1 that same year with "Wuthering Heights," which was named for an Emily Brontë novel.
2. "Babooshka" (1980). In the past few years, #KateBushTok has become popular, with "Babooshka" in particular generating popular memes. The song opens with her singing about a suspicious wife who starts sending love letters under the name "Babooshka" to her husband to gauge his faithfulness.
3. "The Dreaming" (1982). The album title track features the late Percy Edwards, a British animal impersonator. "It is so beautiful to watch him burst into birdsong in a studio in the middle of London," Bush said.
4. "Cloudbusting" (1985). Wilhelm Reich was a psychoanalyst and inventor who claimed to have built a rain-making machine called the Cloudbuster. Bush wrote the song, from her album "Hounds of Love," from the perspective of Reich's son.
5. "Hounds of Love" (1985). Opening with a sampled line from the British 1957 horror movie "Night of the Demon" — "It's in the trees! It's coming!" — the title track from "Hounds of Love" is a song about wanting to fall in love.
6. "Don't Give Up" (1986). Former teen idol Donny Osmond says he's a member of the Bush tribe. "The title of 'Don't Give Up,' Kate Bush's duet with Peter Gabriel, let alone the lyrics, could be the mantra for every person with the desire to make it in show business," Osmond said. He said the song helped him when he was moving from child star to adult musician.
7. "The Sensual World" (1989). This title track is as alluring as you might hope, with references to peaches, flesh, flowers and "arrows of desire."
8. "Why Should I Love You?" (1993). Bush invited avowed admirer Prince to sing background on "Why Should I Love You?" for her 1993 album, "The Red Shoes," and sent him the track. What he returned, somewhat presumptuously, was a totally remixed, reworked version. Bush then sprinkled her equally skilled production magic into Prince's take and the result is a brilliant union.
9. "Deeper Understanding" (2011). Bush's 2011 album, "Director's Cut" was a reimagining of 11 of her songs. "Deeper Understanding" concerns a love affair between a man and his computer.
10. "And Dream of Sheep (Live)" (2016). In 2014, the notably reclusive Bush returned to the stage with "Before the Dawn," a 22-date live production. When filming the video for "And Dream of Sheep," about someone lost at sea, Bush was reclined in a water tank She spent so long in the water during the first day of filming that she contracted mild hypothermia.
— Randall Roberts, Los Angeles Times
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!