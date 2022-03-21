 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keith Sweat to headline R&B Music Experience at Greensboro Coliseum

Keith Sweat
GLOBAL EVENTS PRODUCTION, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Coliseum will host the R&B Music Experience Greensboro on June 11.

Produced by Global Events Production, the 7 p.m. concert will feature R&B and soul singer, producer and songwriter Keith Sweat.

With over 40 million records sold, Sweat has multiple chart-topping hits including "I Want Her,” “Something Just Ain’t Right" and "Make You Sweat."

Monica, Tevin Campbell, Tamar Braxton and Silk also will perform their hits.

Tickets start at $67, plus applicable fees. 

Presales begin at 10 a.m. Thursday (Passcode: SWEAT).

They will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

