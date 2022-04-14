Lady A to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Multi-platinum band Lady A will bring its Request Line Tour on Aug. 26 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The tour will launch Aug. 13 with back-to-back nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, is a country music group formed in 2006 in Nashville. For more information visit ladyamusic.com.

Each night fans will experience the hit-packed set backed by rich harmonies the band is known for, while also interacting with the band in real time to directly request songs, making no two shows the same.

During the Request Line Tour, fans can call 615-882-1975 and ask to hear their favorite Lady A songs to be added to the show’s set list. The multi-platinum trio gives a taste of what to expect here: https://youtu.be/pT2FDYTNbf4.

For the 20 new dates, Lady A has tapped longtime friend and collaborator Dave Barnes as direct support.

Lady A’s fan club presale starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 22 at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.