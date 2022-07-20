Learning more than music: New EMF program prepares young string musicians for orchestra roles

GREENSBORO — If all goes as she plans, someday Kate MacKenzie will play a lead role as a violist within a major professional orchestra.

The 19-year-old college student and violist is learning how to do much of that right here in her hometown at the Eastern Music Festival.

MacKenzie has joined more than 250 music students ages 15 to 25 studying and performing at the summer classical festival for five weeks on the Guilford College campus.

Among them, 23 are from North Carolina; five hail from the Triad.

MacKenzie studies viola at Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Ohio during the academic year. This summer, she is the only North Carolinian among 17 students in a new EMF initiative called the String Leadership program.

Here, they learn more about playing orchestra leadership roles. That can aid them if they ultimately become concertmasters — leaders of the first violin section — or principal players on violin, viola, cello or double bass.

If they were leaders of string orchestra sections, such as the violists, what do they need to know and do?

“There’s no formal training for being a concertmaster or principal viola,” MacKenzie said. “Some people have mentors to guide them, but it’s never formalized.”

“This is a really kind of rare opportunity to have formal specific training on what it’s like to be a leader in an orchestra,” MacKenzie said.

In recent years, EMF has added special programs for tuba and euphonium players, guitar players and conducting students.

What about an orchestral leadership program for string players, EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz and violin faculty member Scott Flavin wondered last summer.

“In the winds, brass, percussion, it is part of their basic conservatory or university education,” Schwarz said. “For the strings, it’s not.”

“What few schools teach is, ‘I want to be a concertmaster,’ or ‘I want to be a principal viola in an orchestra,’ or ‘I want to be a principal cello,’” he said.

“Sometimes, if you’re lucky, they teach a little bit about how to play in an orchestra,” Schwarz said. “They have orchestras and they do string quartets and they do solo repertoire.”

“But they don’t do anything about leadership and what’s the responsibility of the concertmaster, what’s the responsibility of the first cello? What do they need to know? What do they need to do? How do you lead? What do you do to lead? How much do you talk? How much do you show? What about preparation of the music and the bowings?”

EMF opted to focus the program on college and conservatory students, rather than younger ages. Flavin, a longtime concertmaster with ensembles and orchestras, and Adelya Nartadjieva, new concertmaster of the Jacksonville Symphony in Florida, lead the effort.

MacKenzie grew up attending EMF concerts with her parents, Cory and Brian MacKenzie. Although neither parent played an instrument, Cory MacKenzie often played classical music for Kate and her two siblings growing up.

Last summer, Kate MacKenzie had planned to study viola at Brevard Music Center’s summer festival. But Brevard canceled its high school program because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So she successfully applied and auditioned for EMF. This summer, she saw the new String Leadership program on the EMF website and decided to apply again.

“I had a really positive experience last year,” MacKenzie said. “The repertoire here is really incredible. We’re playing major, major works, including some that are rarely programmed even for professional symphonies, because they are such massive undertakings.”

Among them: Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 9, which the student orchestra performed July 7.

Last summer, MacKenzie made friends with other EMF students from states including Connecticut, Virginia, South Carolina and Arkansas.

“Most of us came back this year,” she said. “We took this opportunity to spend another five weeks with each other.”

Like most students, she received a scholarship to help cover the $5,786 tuition, room, board and fees.

Since she arrived on June 25, MacKenzie has participated in programs for all students — practice, rehearsals and performances for their orchestras and chamber ensembles, master classes and discussions.

Those in the String Leadership program also have led orchestra sections, reviewed their resumés and sight-read musical scores, where they perform music they haven’t seen or learned before.

One session focused on creating effective bowings. In a professional orchestra, leaders of string sections add markings to the score called “bowings,” which get bows moving in the same direction at the same time.

But most student musicians probably know already about bowings, MacKenzie said.

“We have talked about movement, different ways to cue, effective communication, eye contact between sections, matching bowings, matching the strokes — all these things that you do to create a unified sound and energy as an ensemble,” MacKenzie said.

Her most interesting experience came when David Kim, concertmaster for the Philadelphia Orchestra, spoke to students and had lunch with several.

“It was really lovely hearing his perspective on the role of a principal, especially in shaping the sound of an orchestra and shaping the community of an orchestra — their kind of social role in navigating section relationships and outreach into the community as well,” she said.

“That has also been a large focus of this program — the importance of cultivating healthy, positive relationships with everyone in the orchestra,” MacKenzie said.

EMF and the String Leadership program help prepare MacKenzie for the future.

“I’d like to be primarily an orchestral performer,” she said.

“But most musicians have a very flexible work life. Some do gigs. Almost everyone teaches at some point, has private studio students. I’m pretty much expecting to take whatever comes my way, in terms of opportunities.”

“I am doing this because I love playing music, and I don’t really care where I get to do that,” she added. “I’ll be happy as long as I’m doing it.”