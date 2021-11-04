Little Big Town will perform at Tanger Center in downtown Greensboro

Little Big Town came into 2020 raring to go, with a new album, “Nightfall,” getting released Jan. 17, a full week of promotion and concerts to coincide with the release — including shows at New York City’s legendary Carnegie Hall and Apollo Theatre.

The next week was devoted to preparations for the Grammy Awards. And oh yes, a national tour that was scheduled to run into early May was on the books.

Alas, Little Big Town did not add to the four Grammy Awards the group had previously won, with the song “The Daughters” losing out in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. And then the pandemic hit, putting the “Nightfall” tour on pause.

Finally, after about 18 months away from live performing, Little Big Town has restarted the “Nightfall” tour, taking out a show that has an ambitious musical goal.

“We were really inspired by, we did the residency at the Ryman (country music’s signature theater venue) a few years back (in 2017, to be exact),” Phillip Sweet said. “Those 10 shows we did that year were just so magical and they were, each one unique, and just that place had such a spirit about it. We wanted to take that out and let people experience that across the country.