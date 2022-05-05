Longtime Greensboro Symphony Orchestra music director to retire

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Symphony Orchestra's music director will step down next year after 20 years of "beautiful music-making."

Maestro Dmitry Sitkovetsky, the symphony's music director since 2003, announced Thursday his retirement at a Greensboro Symphony Orchestra board meeting.

“After 20 years of beautiful music-making with the beloved Greensboro Symphony Orchestra and world-class soloists, I have decided to step down as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the end of next season,” he said in a news release.

Sitkovetsky was the symphony's seventh music director since its founding in 1959. His last season with the symphony will be the 2022-23 season that ends in May 2023.

A native of Russia who is now an American citizen, Sitkovetsky discovered Greensboro when he appeared with the orchestra as guest violin soloist a year before being selected as music director. He succeeded Stuart Malina, who had served as music director for seven years.

Sitkovetsky is a fourth-generation musician, the only son of renowned violinist Julian Sitkovetsky and world-famous pianist Bella Davidovich. He began studying the violin as a young child. At age 22, he left the Soviet Union and enrolled at the Julliard School in New York.

In Thursday's announcement, Sitkovetsky said that the Chamber series, Sitkovetsky & Friends, gave the audience "a rare chance to hear great soloists in the intimate setting of the UNCG Recital Hall."

"I feel now that the GSO has entered a new era of excellence with the fabulous Tanger Center," he said. "It seems the perfect timing for a new impetus and new ideas to take over.”