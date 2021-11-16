Lyle Lovett to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group will perform on March 8 at the new downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not announced in Tuesday's news release.

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums.

Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Whether touring as a duo or with his "Acoustic Group" or his "Large Band," Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers.

Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician.