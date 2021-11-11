Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring farewell tour to Greensboro Coliseum

Rossington is reporting that he’s in better health than he was when plans for the farewell tour were assembled. The pandemic also caused the band members to appreciate anew being able to play live and connect with fans — and be around each other as bandmates.

So it’s on with the show, and Medlocke said the band’s shows will go beyond the expected selection of hits and fan favorites.

“It’s a mixed bag of tricks,” Medlocke said of the set list, which will include some songs Lynyrd Skynyrd has not played live for some time. “It (the set list) changes, like one night on a Friday night we’ll do one set and on the next night we’ll do a different one. I think that’s one good way of kind of covering all the ground.”

An expansive set list makes sense for Lynyrd Skynyrd, whose career represents one of rock’s most triumphant and tragic tales. Some of the triumphs came early as the group, based out of Jacksonville, Fla. — not exactly known as a hotbed of promising acts at the time — overcame hardscrabble beginnings and several personnel changes to scrap their way to a record deal in the early 1970s with a hard-hitting but soulful brand of Southern rock.