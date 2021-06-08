Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at Greensboro Coliseum

Hard-driving rockers TESLA will perform as direct support for a majority of the Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour dates, including Greensboro.

Kansas, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Blackberry Smoke, Allman Betts Band and The Marshall Tucker Band wrap up the other dates.

Original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, lead singer Johnny Van Zant and lead guitarist Rickey Medlocke delivered a personal message to their fans about the band’s touring plans, which can be seen here.

“We were two shows into the end of the three-year plan for the farewell tour, when the virus hit and everything was just gone,” Van Zant said in Tuesday's announcement. “Once something is taken away from you - music and touring in our case - you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life. Music is a great healer, and that’s what we all turn to when things are good or bad. A Skynyrd show is a family affair, and we want these dates to help heal our fans as much as ourselves.”